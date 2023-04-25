RANDOLPH — Portville junior Luke Petryszak delivered the Panthers’ baseball team its fourth straight win to start the season with a no-hitter on the road Tuesday in league play.
Petryszak struck out 11 batters without a walk or hit allowed as Portville won 12-0 in five innings at Randolph in CCAA Div. III action.
Portville got six hits from six different batters: Cole Keesler (three RBI, one run) Drew Langdon added (two runs, two RBI), Michael Cole (two runs), Petryszak (two runs, one RBI), Nik Manroe (run, RBI) and Hayden Emley (two runs).
Tristan Farnham and Conner Bradley pitched for Randolph, combining for five strikeouts and nine walks.
ALLEGANY COUNTYBolivar-Richburg 11, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0, 5 inningsFRIENDSHIP — Bolivar-Richburg’s Landon Barkley and Trey Buchholz threw a combined no-hitter to shut down Genesee Valley/Belfast.
Reiss Gaines went 2-for-2 with a double and inside the park home run, driving in three runs total for B-R (7-3). Buchholz went 2-for-2 and scored three times while Barkley had an RBI double.
Barkley struck out six over the first four innings and Buchholz struck out two in the fifth.
“Our pitching continues to be outstanding,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “It’s been outstanding lately and the bats are starting to come around, the guys were very patient today.”
Fillmore 5, Cuba-Rushford 3, 9 inningsCUBA — Mitch Ward drove in two runs with a hit in the top of the ninth to help Fillmore outlast Cuba-Rushford in extra innings.
Ward went 2-for-3 with two walks and Nolan Krzeminski went 2-for-4 with a walk and two runs for Fillmore.
For C-R, Sam Grover went 2-for-3 with an RBI ahd Jack Frank and Jacob Smith (run) had one hit each. Eli Sleggs pitched into the seventh inning for the Rebels, striking out five with three walks and scattering three hits before Smith finished the seventh and pitched the next two in extras.
After Brent Zubikowski pitched the first, Damon Potter threw the next six in relief for Fillmore, allowing four hits while striking out four with five walks. Ward pitched two scoreless frames in extra innings.
“Proud of the effort tonight,” C-R coach Patrick Wight said. “(We) played a pretty solid game. Couldn’t get the big break when we needed it. Credit to Fillmore, always fun to compete against them. They found a way to come up with one big hit from Ward when they needed it.”
Hinsdale 3, Friendship/Scio 1FRIENDSHIP — Hinsdale’s Landen Wyant threw a complete game victory, holding Friendship/Scio to three hits.
Wyant struck out seven with six walks. Peyton Keller led the Hinsdale offense with a double.
The Bobcats spoiled a strong start from Friendship/Scio’s Ethan Davenport, who struck out 15 with two walks over 5 2/3 innings. Cooper Greenman recorded the final four outs with two more strikeouts and a walk.
Davenport also hit a triple.
CCAA IIIEllicottville 9, Franklinville 8ELLICOTTVILLE — After surrendering a 7-6 lead with two Franklinville runs in the top of the seventh, Ellicottville struck back with two runs of their own to walk off with a win.
Hunter Smith led off the bottom of the seventh and Ellicottville (3-4) worked three straight walks to tie the game, then Evan Bauer’s sacrifice fly brought home Caedon Wyatt for the winning run.
“It was a gritty win,” ECS coach Chris Mendell said. “Things weren’t going our way at times. We had quality at-bats, we’ve been preaching that and it paid off tonight.”
Smith went 2-for-4 with three runs for the Eagles, Braylon Wyatt hit a double and scored and Gian Nuzzo and Bauer drove in two apiece. Cameron Mendell and Caedon Wyatt added a hit and two runs each.
Caedon Wyatt threw five innings for the Eagles, striking out five with seven walks as two of his four runs were unearned (two hits). Smith and Braylon Wyatt combined over the final two innings.
Bretton Blecha (RBI, run), Brady Tatlow (RBI, run) and Jacob Dahlke had the lone hits for Franklinville. Blecha struck out three and walked three over 2 2/3 before Isaac Towne came on in relief and was replaced by Matthew Spittler in the seventh.
ECIC IIIPioneer 10, Lake Shore 3ARCADE — Pioneer’s Ethen Warner and Zach Carder combined to hold Lake Shore to three hits.
Catcher Jacob Kopinski marked three hits, including a double, for three RBI to pace the Panthers (8-1, 5-1).
“We got down 2-0, we’ve been winning ball games in different ways,” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said. “The last two games, we showed good patience at the plate. We’ve taken our walks and come up with timely hits. Patience at the plate and big hits with runners in scoring position was the story I guess.”
AT FRIENDSHIP
R H E
Gen. Valley/Belfast 000 00X X — 0 0 3 Bolivar-Richburg 105 5XX X — 11 7 2 Max Wedge (1 SO, 3 BB), Garrett Miller (3) (3 SO, 2 BB) and Evan Turybury Landon Barkley (6 SO, 1 BB), Trey Buchholz (5) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Aydin Sisson
HR:
Reiss Gaines (BR)
AT CUBA
R H E
Fillmore 000 030 002 — 5 8 2 Cuba-Rushford 101 010 000 — 3 6 2 Brent Zubikowski (1 SO, 3 BB), Damon Potter (2) (4 SO, 5 BB), Mitch Ward (8) (1 SO, 2 BB) and Nolan Krzeminski Eli Sleggs (3 SO, 2 BB), Jacob Smith (7) (3 SO, 2 BB) and Dean Frank
AT FRIENDSHIP
R H E
Hinsdale 101 010 0 — 3 2 1 Friendship/Scio 000 100 0 — 1 3 3 Landen Wyant (7 SO, 6 BB) and Peyton Keller Ethan Davenport (15 SO, 2 BB), Cooper Greenman (6) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Landen Arnold
AT RANDOLPH
R H E
Portville 701 31X X — 12 6 2 Randolph 000 00X X — 0 0 5 Luke Petryszak (11 SO, 0 BB) and Drew Langdon Tristan Farnham (3 SO, 6 BB), Conner Bradley (4) (2 SO, 3 BB) and Elial Bryan
AT ARCADE
R H E