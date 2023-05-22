PORTVILLE — Sure, it might have been a bit closer than it would have wanted.
But the Portville softball team understood: this was the third meeting against a league opponent, in a playoff setting, against an inspired foe that, on this day, was playing spectacular defense.
So for the Panthers, you could file this one under the category of “a win’s a win.”
Senior pitcher Alisha Dickerson was crucial to that victory, striking out 11 while surrendering just two hits and five walks in a complete-game shutout as top-seeded Portville survived No. 8 Cattaraugus-Little Valley, 2-0, in a Section 6 Class C quarterfinal on Monday.
The Panthers had gotten by the Timberwolves by scores of 12-0 and 11-1 in the regular season. In Game 3, however, with much more at stake, PCS managed a run in each of the first two innings and then held on in a nip-and-tuck battle the rest of the way.
Sam Steadman went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI, Mattison Foster was 3-for-3 with an RBI and Teagan Kosinski and Madison Ford both singled for Portville (14-4), which will host No. 4 Chautauqua Lake in Wednesday’s semifinals.
“Huge credit to Cattaraugus-Little Valley,” Portville coach Bill Torrey said. “They played really well defensively and they were a hit or two away from really making it interesting. Tonight, we just didn’t get that timely hit and we left a couple of runners on base, but we were really able to rely on Alisha and our defense. Alisha pitched great and our defense was solid behind her.
“It’s survive and advance this time of year, so we’ll take it.”
For Cattaraugus-Little Valley (5-12), Grace Arnold (3 strikeouts, 1 walk) scattered eight hits while keeping Portville at bay over the final five innings and Kora Sentz and Carly Preston had a hit apiece.
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D QUARTERFINAL Sherman/Clymer 16, West Valley 2WEST VALLEY — Third-seeded West Valley was within 5-2 through four innings, but No. 6 Sherman/Clymer exploded for 10 fifth-inning runs to take control.
S/C (11-5) will play No. 2 Barker in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Wildcats finished the year 11-6.
Ellicottville 12, North Collins 7ELLICOTTVILLE — Jaida Mendell went 2-for-3 to key No. 4 Ellicottville to both a playoff and rubber match win over North Collins.
Ande Northrup and Keelin Finn struck out five while surrendering nine hits and five walks in shared pitching duties for the home Eagles (10-5). Ellicottville built up leads of 9-1 and 11-3 in the fourth and fifth innings before No. 5 North Collins closed the gap in the sixth.
The Eagles will take on No. 1 Westfield in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Catherine Ayers was 2-for-3 while Sophia Vanstrom went 2-for-4 for the road Eagles (9-11). Those two allowed eight hits and walked 11 while striking out six. The league foes had split the season series before meeting again in the postseason.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENTCLASS B2 QUARTERFINALWellsville 14, Aquinas 0LIVONIA — Makenzie Cowburn shined in multiple facets as Wellsville opened defense of its Class B2 title with a one-sided win.
Cowburn fanned 14 with just one walk while allowing just four hits and also went 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and her fifth home run of the year. Averee Palmatier was 3-for-3 with a double and Makenna Dunbar ripped a two-run double in the first inning. Emma Dunaway, Brazen Beckwith and Sawyer Burke added two hits apiece for the top-seeded Lions (18-1), who will host No. 4 Penn Yan (12-7) in Thursday’s semifinals.
Wellsville entered the game ranked No. 2 in the state in Class B.
Ninth-seeded Aquinas finished the year 8-14.
CLASS C2 QUARTERFINAL Bolivar-Richburg 2, Cuba-Rushford 1BOLIVAR — It wasn’t nearly as easy this time around, but the defending Class C2 champions managed to advance.
The Wolverines had beaten C-R by a combined count of 28-0 in the regular season, most recently securing a 13-0 decision on May 16. But this was the rivals’ third meeting of the year and a playoff contest, and this time, the Rebels gave No. 1 B-R everything it could handle.
McKinlee Harris had two hits, including a double, and Haley Mascho and Jayna Thomas also posted two hits for B-R, which will meet No. 4 Byron-Bergen in the semifinals.
C-R took a 1-0 lead in the first few batters of the game when Taylor Searle singled and came around on a hit from Aubrey Williams. Bolivar-Richburg tied it in the fourth and plated the go-ahead run in the fifth.
Mascho struck out six while allowing just three hits and keeping the Rebels scoreless over the final six frames (20-2). Sydney Howard and ninth-seeded C-R (10-9) held high-powered B-R to eight hits and its second-lowest scoring output of the spring.