PORTVILLE — Portville continued its perfect start in CCAA Central girls volleyball play, sweeping Southwestern in a home match 25-17, 25-21, 25-14.
Lillian Bentley led the Panthers (3-1, 3-0) with 19 kills, five aces and five digs.
Ava Haynes registered a double-double with 12 kills and 12 digs for PCS. Adelyn Walker dished out 33 assists, Mia Rhinehart had 11 digs and three aces and Hanna Wysocki made three aces.
ALLEGANY COUNTY Bolivar-Richburg 3, Fillmore 0
FILLMORE — Bolivar-Richburg earned a sweep by scores of 25-10, 25-11, 25-15.
Carmen Crowley had 10 digs to lead B-R while, Brena Walp tallied seven aces and eight digs, Kori Thomas registered 11 kills and Hannah Mascho dished out 14 assists.
For Fillmore (0-3), Bre Santiago had two aces and 10 assists, while Ava Sylvester and Annalisa Bialek both had two kills.
Cuba-Rushford 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 0
CUBA — Cuba-Rushford (3-1, 2-0) won in a 25-14, 25-18, 25-14 sweep, led by Kendall Tompkins’ two kills, five aces and 15 assists.
Lauren O’Keefe added seven kills, two aces and three digs and Jordyn Radomski had three kills, five aces and two digs for C-R.
“It was a good county win,” C-R coach Josh Tompkins said. “We’ll try to continue to build momentum as we keep on rolling in the county schedule.”
For GVBC (1-3, 0-2), Kenda Bigelow had five kills and three digs, Cassidy Hand added an ace and six assists and Lilianna Porter chipped in with two kills, one ace and five digs.
CCAA CENTRAL Falconer 3, Olean 0
FALCONER — Olean fell on the road in a 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 sweep.
For Olean (1-3, 1-2), Amy Campbell had nine kills and 16 digs while Sophie Bartman had five kills and 13 digs and Lydia Hammer added 10 digs.
Falconer improved to 5-0.
Allegany-Limestone 3, Jamestown 0
ALLEGANY — Allegany-Limestone (3-1, 2-1) picked up a three-set sweep 25-15, 25-12, 25-20.
Makenzie Goldsmith, Ellie Townsend and Serena Frederick each had eight kills for the Gators and Molly McCarthy had seven kills.
Also key to the win were Tullah Hasselberg, who had 25 assists, and Mia McCarthy, who had 19 digs.
CCAA EAST Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, North Collins 0
CATTARAUGUS — Cattaraugus-Little Valley improved to 3-0, all in league play, with a 25-10, 25-21, 25-23 sweep.
Leading the way for CLV, Kadie Benzel had four kills and three aces and Carly Preston had two aces, four kills and three blocks. Joslyn Harris had two aces, 11 digs and two kills while Kylie Unruh had nine aces.
North Collins fell to 0-3.
Pine Valley 3, Salamanca 2
SOUTH DAYTON — Pine Valley held off a spirited effort from Salamanca, winning in five sets, 25-11, 23-25, 27-29, 25-20, 17-15.
Lezly McComber recorded 14 kills and three blocks while Karina Mireles-Crouse had eight kills for Salamannca (2-2). Marlee Maybee had 14 assists and Lily Bryant had nine while Madison Hoag had seven digs with two assists.
Pine Valley improved to 2-2.
NON-LEAGUE Houghton 3, Rochester School for the Deaf 1
ROCHESTER — Houghton (3-0) won a tightly contested four-set match 25-20, 21-25, 25-19, 25-15.
Leading the way for the Panthers, Abby Reitnour had eight aces, three kills and five assists. Bella Stevens added three aces and five kills.