However this weekend goes, the Portville baseball team knows this will be its last week together.
Friday night, the Panthers hope to extend their season one more day. Portville plays Section 9’s Chester in a NYSPHSAA Class C semifinal at Union-Endicott High School at 7 p.m. A win would match the best postseason run in program history: in 1998, the Panthers made the state championship.
But whether Portville (21-1) wins one game, two games or none this weekend, coach Mike Matz said Thursday he wants his team to enjoy these last few days of its season. On Wednesday, Portville held a joint practice with another Section 6 representative at states, Class D’s Clymer/Sherman/Panama, meeting between the two at Salamanca’s turf field.
“I don't want them to be urgent, I want them to slow things down and take in the moment,”Matz said. “Today’s (Thursday) obviously going to be an unconventional practice because it rained all day, but slow it down, don't make it urgent. We were able to go to Salamanca (Wednesday) and practice with Clymer/Sherman/Panama, that was awesome. We've got our sports banquet tonight, then the send-off tomorrow. I just want them to enjoy all of this.”
Matz and his team have noticed the extra attention and support from the Portville community and the surrounding area over the last week.
“I have heard from so many different people, from other towns, other teams,” Matz said. “Our kids have heard from people they haven't talked to in years, 'hey, good luck, congratulations, go get 'em,' all the things. It's really cool to know people are paying attention, people are excited for us. It's exciting for us because it's exciting for them.”
In their last two games, the Panthers leaned heavily on their ace, West Virginia-bound senior Maxx Yehl. In two games the 6-foot-6 lefty threw all but one pitch in wins over Gowanda and Oakfield-Alabama to win the sectional and regional titles, respectively. In the previous game, sophomore Luke Petryszak (who also had the one-pitch save against O-A) and senior Luke Petruzzi combined for an extra-inning effort to top Silver Creek/Forestville.
The winners of Friday’s two semifinals (Section III’s Adirondack and Section II’s Chatham play at the same time at Binghamton University) meet in the championship Saturday at 1 p.m. at Binghamton’s Mirabito Stadium, home of the Minor League Rumble Ponies.
Matz did not reveal any pitching plans for the weekend on Thursday, maintaining he had not made any decisions yet.
“We're not sure yet,” Matz said. “That’s not trying to be coy or anything, that's just what it is. We're not sure yet.
“Obviously in order for us to win a state title, somebody else is going to have to pitch,” he added with a laugh.
Chester brings a 19-5 record to the state semifinal, including a 10-game winning streak. Matz said he hasn’t found all that much information on the Hamiltonians, either from lack of newspaper coverage in their region or help from neighboring schools.
“It's amazing how nobody really wants to help at this stage, which you would expect,” he said. “If Salamanca or Ellicottville or somebody made it to this level and some random team sent me an email, I'd tell them the same, I'd say no, I want that team to win. I don't begrudge them for that, I'd do the same thing.”
Matz recounted a conversation with junior Michael Cole, the Panthers’ speedy leadoff batter and centerfielder.
“I said it's hard to find information because they don't have a local newspaper,” Matz said. So I said Michael, what do you think happens when you type in Portville baseball? He said I don't know. You type it in and of course there's articles and write-ups and pictures and everything. We're kind of flying blind a little bit in terms of knowing a lot of stuff. We do know some stuff, we've gotten pieces here or there.
“Look, anybody at this stage is going to be really good. There's not going to be any sort of slouch, so we know that we're going to be in for an awesome game and we hope that we put together a good effort and make people proud.”