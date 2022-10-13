PORTVILLE — Tori Unverdorben posted a double-double of 12 kills and 14 digs to power Portville to a 3-0 sweep of Falconer in a CCAA Central rematch on Thursday night.

Ava Haynes had her own double-double of 11 kills and 12 digs to go with four aces and Lillian Bentley also had 11 kills, with three aces, for the Panthers (13-0), who took it 25-7, 25-13, 25-13 to secure the season sweep. Mia Rhinehart logged nine digs and two aces and Jillian Stebbins again led the offense with 35 assists and three aces.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social