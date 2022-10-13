PORTVILLE — Tori Unverdorben posted a double-double of 12 kills and 14 digs to power Portville to a 3-0 sweep of Falconer in a CCAA Central rematch on Thursday night.
Ava Haynes had her own double-double of 11 kills and 12 digs to go with four aces and Lillian Bentley also had 11 kills, with three aces, for the Panthers (13-0), who took it 25-7, 25-13, 25-13 to secure the season sweep. Mia Rhinehart logged nine digs and two aces and Jillian Stebbins again led the offense with 35 assists and three aces.
For Falconer (8-7), Dani Krenzer totaled seven kills and six digs and Hannah Melquist had 10 assists, 11 digs and three kills.
CCAA CENTRALAllegany-Limestone 3, Jamestown 0JAMESTOWN — After pulling out a back-and-forth, five-set home win over Jamestown on Sept. 20, Allegany-Limestone came away with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 sweep in the rematch.
Serena Frederick collected a double of 10 kills and 15 digs while Bella Baldwin added 10 kills for the Gators, who jumped back above .500 at 8-7 with two matches remaining. Tullah Hasselberg facilitated the offense with 31 assists.