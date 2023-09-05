PORTVILLE — The Portville girls volleyball team earned its first win of the season, sweeping Olean to start CCAA Central division play.
Portville won 25-10, 25-12, 25-11, improving to 1-1 (1-0 league) after a season-opening loss to Class AAA Lancaster. Panthers’ Lillian Bently continued to dominate on the court as she racked up 14 kills to go along with four aces. Ava Haynes was also a force to be reckoned with in the match as she put up 11 kills and nine digs of her own. Ali Haynes came up with five kills, two blocks and two aces, while Mia Rhinehart contributed with 11 digs and four aces as well. Adelyn Walker continued to be the focal point in terms of assists for Portville as she stood out with 31 on the night.
For the Huskies, it was Amy Campbell, Sophie Bartman and Anna Bates who stood out. Campbell finished the night with five kills, two digs and an ace with Bartman putting up a similar stat line with three kills, two digs and an ace as well. Bates found herself involved often in winning points as she collected 10 assists, three digs and an ace for herself.
CCAA CENTRAL
Allegany-Limestone 3, Fredonia 0
FREDONIA — In its first league match of the season, Allegany-Limestone won in straight sets, 25-23, 25-22, 25-9, Improving to 2-0 (1-0 league).
A-L’s top players included Mia McCarthy who was crucial to her side with her 37 recorded digs. Alongside her was Serena Frederick who dominated in serving and at the net with eight aces and seven blocks. Tullah Hasselberg’s contribution was 15 assists on the night.
For Fredonia (0-2, 0-1), Lydia LaBarr had four kills and 14 digs. Maddie Saunders added two kills, four aces and five assists and Elizabeth Morris had three kills and 13 digs.
CCAA EAST
Ellicottville 3, Silver Creek 0
ELLICOTTVILLE — The first game of Ellicottville’s season ended with the Eagles sweeping Silver Creek in straight sets 25-18, 25-15, 25-17.
For the Eagles (1-0) it was Natalee Leiper who led the team in kills with seven with Hayden Andera and Riley Whitmer not far behind with five each. Ande Northrup contributed with her 19 assists and Dalayla Alexander provided 17 digs on the night. Carla Norton and Ava Fisher combined for seven kills with the latter of the two tacking on four aces as well.
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 3, Salamanca 0
CATTARAUGUS — The Timberwolves swept the Warriors in their first match and home opener for the season 25-22, 25-18, 26-24.
CLV’s Kadie Benzel recorded two kills along with nine digs and eight assists in the fixture. Alongside her was Riley Preston who recorded an ace, five kills and 12 digs. Maddie Shattuck was also crucial for the Wolves with her six digs and seven assists.
On the Salamanca (1-1) side of the net, Madison Hoag and Lezly McComber were the standouts. The duo recorded 12 digs and nine kills respectively.
“The girls played great, it was all around good volleyball, after going 2-16 last year, starting the season off with a win feels great and it was the fresh start the team needed,” Timberwolves coach Kim Jones said.