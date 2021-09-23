ELLICOTTVILLE — After surrendering an early goal, Portville found the back of the net four times with four different scorers to propel past Ellicottville 4-1 in Thursday’s CCAA Division III East matchup.
Just five minutes in, the Eagles’ Sam Edwards got behind the Panthers defense and scored unassisted.
“I thought we started out kind of slow and rough and it was clear they wanted it more early as they were presing us,” Portville assistant coach Paul Wallace said.
Michael Cole quickly answered for Portville, scoring an unassisted goal in the ninth minute to knot the game before the half.
In the second half the Panther’s offense flipped the switch and struck for a trio of goals.
“At halftime we got together and made adjustments,” Wallace said. “The midfielders pushed up and the boys decided they wanted it more.”
Cole Faukler scored in the 42nd minute on a corner kick from Kyle Mathes notched the assist. Brady German scored in the 55th minute on a feed from Cole and Bryan Randolph capped off the run with an unassisted score in the 79th minute.
“Our defense really closed down on their offense well and created offensive opportunities,” Wallace said.
Troy VanSickle made one save for Portville (7-0-1, 4-0). Evan Bauer had 15 saves for Ellicottville (2-5-1, 2-2).
CCAA DIVISION I WEST
Allegany-Limestone 12, Dunkirk 0
ALLEGANY — Zach Luce sported a hat trick and an one assist to highlight Allegany-Limestone’s second 12-goal performance of the week.
Jacob Marino and Eric Spring each totaled two scores while Spring also had an assist.
Maddox DeLong and Sean Conroy each scored once and had two assists. Cooper Wilczewski and Mason Deming each had a goal and an assist while Tyler Curran and Josh Graham each notched a helper. Huddy Kwiatowski also scored once.
The Gators (8-0, 4-0) also scored 12 times against Jamestown Tuesday and have yet to surrender a goal this season.
Olean 5, Jamestown 0
OLEAN — During a downpour of rain that turned the field to mud and sent players slipping and sliding, Steven Hoffman found a way to notch two goals and an assist to pace Olean to victory.
“The game was a muddy mess.” Olean coach Jim Charles said.
Quintin Allen and Thomas Bates each posted a goal and an assist for the Huskies. In addition, Alex Linderman posted two goals and Dominik Khale added one.
“Jamestown was constantly running and moving and kept us on our toes but we had plenty of opportunities and we converted a few,” Charles said.
According to Charles the win could have been more decisive if not for Jamestown’s Andres Pacheco’s defense.
“He hustled and was up and down the field so much all night that he must have run ten miles,” Charles said. “Our guys would turn and he would immediately be there for them.”
Josh Gardiner posted a four save shutout for Olean (4-4-1, 2-1-1) and John Torres collected 11 saves for Jamestown (0-3-0, 0-2-0).
CCAA DIVISION III EAST
Randolph 4, Salamanca/Cattaraugus-Little Valley 1
RANDOLPH — Eighth-graders Cooper Freeman and Cody Slade each scored to boost Randolph.
Freeman scored unassisted in the 26th minute of the first half along with Drew Hind, who scored in the 14th minute on a feed from Griffin Nelson.
Slade scored with two minutes remaining in the match, Nelson notched his second assist, and Ryder Smith scored in the 68th minute off a pass from Mathurin Griffin.
Kyle Senn notched two saves for the Cardinals.
NON-LEAGUE
Pioneer 5, West Seneca East 0
WEST SENECA — Gabriel Kempf picked up two goals and an assist to guide Pioneer.
JT Carmody notched two assists and one goal to help guide the Panthers offense to three first half scores and two in the second. Zach Coppola scored and assisted and Josh Chitty scored once.
Caden Waite made three saves for Pioneer (3-6, 1-3).