PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — The Allegheny Mountain wrestling league returned for 2021-22 after a year off, and its champion did the same.
Port Allegany won the AML in 2019 and 2020 before claiming the IU-9 League in 2021’s COVID-altered season.
The Gators lost many of their hammers from the AML title teams of recent past, but reloaded this year with a group that featured several fresh faces. The lineup looked different, but the results were the same, as Port won its third AML title in four years and Brad Greenman was selected AML Coach of the Year for the fourth time.
“That’s kind of how we view the season — the first goal is always to win the league, and then we go on to compete at districts and try to win districts,” Greenman said. “If we (win the league), then we’re on our way to compete in the postseaosn. We want to continue the mindset that winning the league is the standard and that’s what we expect to do.”
The Gators claimed five of the league’s 16 All-Star selections, including senior 126-pounder Chase Weimer, who was one of three AML wrestlers to compete at the PIAA tournament. Kai Stauffer (113 pounds), Caleb Furgeson (152), Jusso Young (189) and Miska Young (215) joined Weimer to round out Port’s selections.
“It’s great that we had three seniors on there, and they’re all first-time AML selections,” Greenman said. “It’s nice that those guys get to all be selected All-Stars before they graduate. I know the league is getting smaller, especially numbers-wise, but it’s still a pretty cool thing and means you’re one of the best wrestlers up in our area.”
GREENMAN’S fourth COY accolade comes in his 12th year as Port skipper.
His program still enjoys numbers that most wrestling programs would envy, and has become one of the few local teams able to consistently field a full lineup.
“It’s a big testament to the school in general,” Greenman said. “It seems like wrestling is thought of as the sport that kids want to do, and they know we’ve had success, so it makes more of them want to try out. This season is a great example of that — we had one returning starter from last year and ended up having a really good season. The kids see that, want to be part of that and get excited about being part of the team.”
Kane enjoyed a successful season, as well, landing four All-Stars.
Sophomore 145-pounder Reece Bechakas was selected as the AML’s Most Outstanding Wrestler. Bechakas finished 29-10 on the season, winning the District 9 Class AA tournament before finishing 3rd at the Northwest Regional.
He went 1-2 at the PIAA tournament, dropping his first-round match before winning an 8-4 decision over Marion Center’s Gage Heilbrun in the consolations. After just seven varsity matches as a freshman, in which he finished 3-4, Bechakas’ breakout season put his name on the state’s middleweight radar for the next two years.
Joining Bechakas on the All-AML team were Harley Morris (138), Luke Ely (160) and Addison Plants (172).
Bradford boasted three All-Star selections, its three Class AAA regional qualifiers.
Devan Poe (120), Brett Thompson (138) and Lukas Laktash (160) each garnered AML honors. Thompson also competed at the PIAA tournament.
Rounding out the All-Star team were Oswayo Valley’s Andrew Coriaty (106), Sheffield’s Collin Brown (126) and Danah Campbell (285), and Coudersport’s Gavyn Ayers (215).