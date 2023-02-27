CLARION — Clearfield and St. Marys, as expected, added plenty of depth.
But at the District 9 Class AA wrestling championships, the talent spanned far beyond two new teams.
Clearfield and St. Marys — both down from Class AAA for the first time ever — finished first and second, respectively, in the team race. No squad crowned more than two individual champions, however, as PennWest Clarion saw an array of singlets in Saturday’s finals.
“We had two really good weeks of practice coming into this and got a couple guys back who had been dinged up,” St. Marys coach Dom Surra said. “I really felt like we were going to have a good weekend and we did.”
Five teams crowned multiple champions in the 16-team tournament across Friday and Saturday at Tippin Gymnasium. Three wrestlers claimed their third career District 9 titles, including the two that split Most Outstanding Wrestler honors.
Reece Bechakas of Kane, Aiden Zimmerman of Johnsonburg and Carson Neely of Port Allegany all won titles, but for the Wehler brothers of St. Marys, striking D9 gold became a family affair.
Jaden Wehler won his first D9 title with an 8-0 victory over Ty Aveni of Clearfield at 145 pounds. Moments later, Waylon Wehler won his third with a technical fall in the 172-pound final, earning him co-MOW honors with Weston Pisarchick of Brockway.
“Waylon has been dominant all year,” Surra said. “Earning co-MVW is certainly fitting with two pins and a (technical fall), and that was him all season long. For him, that’s just the bottom of the mountain and he’s still climbing. For his brother to win, too, is awesome for their family.”
Pisarchick’s 133-pound title was also the third of his career. Johnsonburg’s Zimmerman also landed his third D9 championship, winning the 160-pound class for the second consecutive year.
St Marys put five in the finals and qualified seven for next week’s Northwest Regional. Port Allegany qualified four of its own, turning in a sixth-place team finish with 108 points.
“We wrestled well,” Port coach Brad Greenman said. “Two years ago, the top three teams were (Class AAA). We’re combined with Smethport but we’re still pretty small even with them, so for us to compete with these schools, I think it’s pretty good, and we’re going to keep getting better.”
Neely continued his undefeated sophomore season by capturing his first district title in a much-anticipated, 285-pound rematch that didn’t end ideally.
Neely beat Brockway’s Gavin Thompson in a dual meet in January, and Saturday’s rematch was scoreless in the second period when Neely took a shot on the edge of the mat. As the wrestlers tumbled out of bounds, however, Thompson’s knee appeared to give out, leaving him unable to finish the match.
Neely is now 30-0 on the season and will be among the favorites at regionals.
“It wasn’t the match we wanted to see but he’s ready for that moment,” Greenman said. “I was a little worried about whether we’d be ready for the finals moment, but (Neely) let it fly and was ready to go after the kid. That’s all we can ask for.”
Luke Ely of Kane also qualified for regionals despite his 3-1 loss to Zimmerman in the 160-pound final. Another chapter in their rivalry, Zimmerman bested Ely with a mid-third-period takedown on the edge of the mat.
Three other locals reached the finals, exluding the three runners-up from St. Marys (Aiden Biemel, Cole Neil, Ben Reynolds).
Oswayo Valley’s Andrew Coriaty fell to Cranberry’s Dalton Wenner at 107 pounds. Port freshman Aiden Bliss fell to Wehler at 172 and Coudersport’s Gavyn Ayers was defeated by Brayden McFetridge of Cranberry in the 215-pound final.
“(Bliss) asked me before the tournament how many freshmen make it to the finals, and I told him not very many,” Greenman said. “He was ready for that moment and he wrestled well.”
Clearfield’s 186 points were better than St. Marys’ 160, while Cranberry (155.5 points) was third, Brookville (143) was fourth and Brockway (113) finished fifth. Kane (66.5) was eighth, Jburg (63) was ninth, Coudy (57) was 10th, Sheffield (38.5) was 13th, Cameron County and Oswayo Valley (21) tied for 14th and Ridgway (15) was 16th.
Cranberry’s Dustin Wenner was voted Coach of the Year.
The top-four finishers in each class advanced to the Northwest Region tournament, which will be wrestled March 3-4 at Sharon High School. There, a top-four finish will send a wrestler onto the PIAA tournament.