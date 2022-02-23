BRADFORD — The coaching staffs for the 2022 Big 30 All-Star Charities Classic have been announced.
The 48th renewal of the former Big 30 All-Star Football Game is set for the night of Aug. 6 at Bradford High’s Parkway Field and will match graduated senior players from the region’s New York and Pennsylvania schools with the all-time series tied at 22-22-3.
This year, the Pennsylvania squad will be coached by Port Allegany’s Justin Bienkowski and his assistants.
New York will be coached by Southwestern’s Jake Buckholder and five aides.
BIENKOWSKI has spent 18 years at Port A, seven as head coach and 11 as an assistant.
He and his staff coached the North team in the Varischetti All-Star game last year, Bienkowski was also an assistant coach for the West in the 2016 Pennsylvania East/West All-Star game and he was an assistant for Pa. in the 2013 Big 30 Game. He also played in the 1998 Big 30 Game and was a referee in 2017.
Bienkowski’s staff:
— Chad Saltsman: current defensive coordinator and in his 10th year as an assistant he’s a physical education teacher at Port A
— Cliff Fillhart: junior high head coach and varsity assistant coached in the ’21 Varischetti All-Star Game.
— Brian Neal: seven-year assistant who coaches the offensive and defensive lines and works for the Ardagh Group in the maintenance department.
— Kyle Bachman: two-year assistant who also coached in the Varischetti Game and works as a finished products manager at Ardagh Glass Packaging.
— Seth Lowery: five-year assistant who is Port A’s offensive coordinator. He’s a health and physical education teacher and has coached the school’s baseball, softball and track teams at various times.
BURKHOLDER, a social studies teacher, has coached football for a dozen seasons at Southwestern, four as head coach. His 2019 team won the Section 6 and Far West Regionals before falling in the Class C New York State championship game.
Burkholder’s staff:
— Mark Arnold: physical education teacher and six-year assistant, currently Southwestern’s offensive coordinator.
— Dustin Bowser: Southwestern alum who played at Cortland and is in his second year as a Trojan assistant while working in sports entertainment and construction.
— Ty Harper: Head coach at Clymer-Sherman-Panama he’s coached football for 14 years, six as head coach. His CSP team won consecutive NYS Class D championships in 2018 and ‘19 and he was Class D NYS, and Buffalo Bills High School Coach of the Year Coach of the Year in ‘18. He was a 2018 Don Shula National High School Coach of the Year Nominee and Section 6 Class D Coach of the Year and Western New York Small-School Co-Coach of the Year in both 2018 and ‘19.
He’s currently a social studies teacher at Sherman.
— Jefferson Padgett: In his 26th year as a physics teacher at Southwestern he’s currently an assistant coach at Randolph which won the Section 6 Class D title last season and the Cardinals team that also claimed the 2011 Western Region title.
Padgett was also an assistant on Southwestern’s NYS championship teams in 2008 and ‘09 and the Trojans’ 2004 Section 6 title squad.
— Chris Payne: A physical education teacher and athletic director at Panama he was also defensive coordinator for Clymer-Sherman-Panama’s back-to-back NYS Class D championship teams (2018 and ‘19).