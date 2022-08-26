The southern schools will have their say.
But, if searching north of the I-80 corridor in District 9, one would be hard pressed to find a team with more potential than Port Allegany.
As high school football season kicks off in Pennsylvania tonight, the Gators carry high hopes and a boatload of experience. They’ll need it in a loaded Region 2, an eight-team conference with six teams that made the playoffs last season.
If not for realignment, the Gators would be heavy favorites in the old District 9 Small School North, and an undefeated regular season would be within grasp. If you ask Port’s players and coaches, however, they like the challenge — and they’ll be ready for what could be Week 1’s best game.
Port travels to Johnsonburg tonight to play Ridgway, the reigning District 9 Class 2A runner-up. It will be a homecoming game for Jburg alumnus and Port coach Justin Bienkowski, but also an intriguing matchup between two rosters at opposite ends of the experience spectrum.
Port returns nearly everyone from last year’s Class A semifinal run. That includes quarterback Drew Evens, running backs Blaine Moses and Noah Archer, and the offensive line that protects them.
Ridgway, meanwhile, lost nearly everyone from last year’s playoff team. The Elkers return just two starters on offense and one on defense, leaving question marks over whether they’ll be able to extend their playoff streak to seven seasons.
As has been noted this preseason, roster turnover has been no issue for coach Mark Heindl’s team in the past. His program has produced group after group of talented and physical football players, and Ridgway feels it has another group ready to attack this season.
Each side’s questions will be answered in the Paper City.
After taking a step forward each of the past two seasons, is Port now the team to beat in Class A? Will Ridgway miss a step or continue to be one of the district’s class programs?
Elsewhere in Week 1, Smethport travels to Redbank Valley for a rematch of the 2020 Class A final and Cameron County visits Union/A-C Valley for a 2021 Class A quarterfinal rematch. RBV and Union appear to be among the strongest teams in Region 2 this season, as does Keystone, which Port knocked out of the Class A playoffs a year ago.
Before speculation finally turns into statistics this evening, however, here are five under-the-radar players that are poised to have breakout seasons.
Drew Evens, Port Allegany
Perhaps the “under the radar” label doesn’t apply to Evens.
The three-sport star’s name has become synonymous with Port Allegany over the last two seasons, and for good reason. On the football field, however, the quarterback has sometimes been overshadowed by his backfield mates.
Running backs Blaine Moses and Noah Archer were Big 30 All-Star selections for Port last season, but in a run-heavy offense, Evens missed the cut. The senior signal caller, however, is the catalyst that allows Port’s efficient offense to run smoothly.
Evens scored two gutsy, short-yardage touchdowns in Port’s playoff victory over Keystone last November. Expect him to take a step forward both rushing and throwing the ball.
AJ Gleason, Bradford
Gleason was set to be a major contributor for Bradford last season, but played in just three games while dealing with a knee injury.
Now a junior, Gleason is bigger, stronger and, above all, healthy. At 6’2, 185 pounds, he possesses the rare skill set to play both defensive end and wide receiver for the Owls.
Expect Gleason to be a main target in Bradford’s pass-heavy offense, but expect him to make an even bigger impact rushing opposing quarterbacks.
Gavyn Ayers, Coudersport
Ayers took his licks at quarterback as a sophomore.
The leader of what was a young Falcons team, Ayers struggled through the air, but added more than 500 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. Now standing 6’2 and weighing 220 pounds, Ayers will be a force out of Coudy’s backfield and could be the best player in Region 3.
He’ll also play middle linebacker for the Falcons, a test to the junior’s athleticism.
Aiden Zimmerman, Ridgway
Zimmerman is another well-known name in D9 sports circles, but not necessarily because of football.
A district and regional wrestling champion for Johnsonburg in the winter, and a leader of the back-to-back D9 champion Jburg baseball teams in the spring, Zimmerman skipped his sophomore football season after starting as a freshman. As a premier athlete, however, the junior should make an instant impact in Ridgway’s backfield.
For a team looking to identify its next group of stars, Zimmerman’s return could be coming at the perfect time.
Ryan Pelchy, Smethport
Harnessed behind Smethport’s stars of recent years, Pelchy’s workload has been limited up to this point.
Now a senior, however, Pelchy will be the featured back for the Hubbers. He rushed for 530 yards on 80 attempts last year — an average of 6.6 yards per carry — and more will be asked of him this season.
Smethport faces a daunting schedule in Region 2, and if the Hubbers are to keep winning, Pelchy will be a large reason why.