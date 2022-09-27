We need to talk about the Port Allegany defense.
Midway through the 2022 high school football season, the Gators appear to be among District 9’s strongest teams, and certainly among the strongest that reside north of the Interstate-80 corridor.
Port’s signature rushing offense has been well documented, and has helped fuel the team’s 4-1 start. Perhaps even more important, however, is the unit that has already pitched two shutouts and has held opponents to 9.6 points per game.
Their finest performance came just four days ago.
THE GATORS held Brockway — whose quarterback, Brayden Fox, had previously led the state of Pennsylvania in passing yards according to MaxPreps.com — to just one score in a 40-7 victory Friday.
It was the fourth time this season that Port has surrendered seven points or less. If you take out a 29-24 loss to undefeated Central Clarion, the Gators have allowed 4.75 points per game in their four victories. They rely on a host of defenders, all of which play their roles around Blaine Moses, middle linebacker and centerpiece of the group.
Port travels to Kane (1-4) this Friday, and after that, will test its defense against three consecutive opponents who made the playoffs last year and are poised to do so again this season. In between trips to Union/A-C Valley and Keystone, the Gators will host defending D9 Class A champion and PIAA runner-up Redbank Valley — a game that could decide the top seed in Class A come November.
CLASS A WILL have plenty of contenders, some old and some new.
Redbank (5-0), Keystone (4-1) and Union/A-C Valley (3-2) and Port appear poised for repeat playoff trips. Brockway (2-3) will be in the running, as well, while Smethport (1-4) will need to string some wins together to return to the postseason.
Each of those teams compete in Region 2, which looks like the District’s strongest league top to bottom. In Region 3, composed of the smallest schools, Elk County Catholic (5-0), Coudersport (3-2) and Otto-Eldred (3-2) have each inserted their names into the playoff conversation after missing last year.
Curwensville (3-2), which doesn’t compete against D9 schools in the regular season, will be another factor. With five weeks to play — four of which will be conference play — the committee tasked with creating a playoff field with up to eight teams appears to have some tough seeding decisions to make.
IN CLASS AA, Central Clarion and its speedy attack appears to be the favorite so far.
Defending champion Karns City (3-2) trails closely behind, while Kane (1-4), Brookville (1-4), Moniteau (1-4) and Ridgway (0-5) are all on the outside looking in.
Class AAA features three teams, with St. Marys (4-1) and Clearfield (4-1) emerging as frontrunners and Punxsutawney (2-3) trailing behind despite improvement from years past. In Class AAAA, DuBois (4-1) and Bradford (0-5) are the two potential postseason entrants.
With five weeks to play in the regular season, here are statistical leaders among D9’s Big 30 teams, according to their MaxPreps.com pages:
PASSING YARDS
1. Talan Reese (Bradford) 1,182 2. Charlie Coudriet (St. Marys) 891 3. Andrew Schenfield (Otto-Eldred) 820 4. Drew Evens (Port Allegany) 508 5. Kyle Zook (Kane) 392
PASSING TDS
1. Charlie Coudriet (St. Marys) 12 2. Andrew Schenfield (Otto-Eldred) 12 3. Talan Reese (Bradford) 7 4. Drew Evens (Port Allegany) 6 5. Cameron Larkin (Ridgway) 3
RUSHING YARDS
1. Noah Cherry (Elk County Catholic) 685 2. Blaine Moses (Port Allegany) 509 3. Ricky Zampogna (Kane) 500 4. Hunter App (Otto-Eldred) 338 5. Charlie Coudriet (St. Marys) 335
RUSHING TDS
1. Blaine Moses (Port Allegany) 11 2. Noah Cherry (Elk County Catholic) 11 3. Ricky Zampogna (Kane) 9 4. Gavyn Ayers (Coudersport) 5 5. Hunter App (Otto-Eldred) 5 6. Charlie Coudriet (St. Marys) 5
RECEPTIONS
1. Lucas Laktash (Bradford) 30 2. Logan Mosier (St. Marys) 27 3. Troy Adkins (Bradford) 27 4. Isaiah Fitton (Bradford) 23 5. Noah Archer (Port Allegany) 21
RECEIVING YARDS
1. Logan Mosier (St. Marys) 467 2. Manning Splain (Otto-Eldred) 380 3. Isaiah Fitton (Bradford) 315 4. Lucas Laktash (Bradford) 295 5. Troy Adkins (Bradford) 281
RECEIVEING TDS
1. Carter Chadsey (St. Marys) 6 2. Logan Mosier (St. Marys) 5 3. Manning Splain (Otto-Eldred) 5 4. Brendan Magee (Otto-Eldred) 4 5. Noah Archer (Port Allegany) 3 6. Hunter App (Otto-Eldred) 3 7. Lucas Laktash (Bradford) 3
TACKLES
1. Addison Plants (Kane) 59 2. David Anderson (Elk County Catholic) 55 3. Eli Rippey (St. Marys) 42 4. Lucas Laktash (Bradford) 42 5. Dane Anderson (Kane) 41 6. Blaine Moses (Port Allegany) 40 7. Evan Whitmore (Bradford) 39 8. Isaac Shaw (Otto-Eldred) 37 9. Logan Mosier (St. Marys) 35 10. Luke Ely (Kane) 31
(Note: Statistics for Cameron County, Sheffield and Smethport were not available)