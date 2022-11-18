BRADFORD, Pa. — Two months ago, it was billed as a clash of styles.
Ahead of the rematch between the Port Allegany and Brockway football teams, however — this one for a District 9 championship — power running is the theme for both Class A finalists.
No. 1 Port Allegany and No. 3 Brockway will meet tonight at Parkway Field (7 o’clock) in a matchup featuring two teams seeking their first district title in more than a decade.
Port has run the ball all season, and has done so successfully with a star-studded roster. Brockway, however, went away from its pass-first approach to reach the Class A title game.
With snow and plummeting temperatures in the weekend forecast, running the ball successfully could be key in crowning a champion. That’s fine with the Gators, who ran for 268 yards in Week 5’s 40-7 win over Brockway.
Port coach Justin Bienkowski would be the first to tell you that Sept. 24 Homecoming beatdown means nothing ahead of tonight’s rematch. After all, Brockway upset No. 2 Redbank Valley just six days ago, and the Gators are on high alert as they try to continue what has been an unforgettable season.
“The kids know that doesn’t mean anything,” Bienkowski said Monday as his team began preparing for a rematch with the 8-4 Rovers. “We’re a different team, (Brockway) is a different team and we’re both in the district championship for a reason. We had a very good, hard, violent but respectful game with them like we have with most opponents, and we appreciate what they do.”
Port enters the final at 10-1, its lone loss coming to Class AA champion Central Clarion in Week 2. After receiving a quarterfinal bye, the Gators bruised their way through fourth-seeded Keystone last week, piecing together an 18-6 victory at the same field they’ll play on tonight.
Brockway wasn’t the lone victim of Port’s ground game, as the Gators have averaged more than 212 rushing yards per contest while scoring 31 points a night. Blaine Moses ran 29 times for 152 yards and four touchdowns against Brockway in September, as Port turned a 26-7 halftime lead into a runaway victory. Quarterback Drew Evens completed 7-of-9 passes for 62 yards and a score, also adding 51 yards on the ground.
“We always try to show a wrinkle here and there, but let’s do what we do,” Bienkowski said. “We’re not re-inventing the wheel. There’s no secret — we want to run the football, and we feel that we have a great quarterback, great receivers and great pass (protection), so if we need to throw it, we’ll throw it. But I’m not letting any cat out of the bag when I say we want to run the ball.”
Port held Brockway sophomore QB Brayden Fox to just 102 yards in that game, as he completed 13-of-29 passes and threw an interception.
Fox followed up his breakout freshman season by throwing for 2,516 yards, 32 touchdowns and nine picks this year. Much of that workload went to Alex Carlson, who caught 85 passes for 1,010 yards and 13 scores and had eight receptions for 50 yards against the Gators.
In last week’s semifinal win over Redbank, however, it was running back Jendy Cuello who was featured, as he rushed 41 times for 166 yards.
Brockway’s plan of attack against a stingy Gator defense is yet to be seen, but as coach Jake Heigel’s group showed last week, the Rovers have options.
“We always pride ourselves on trying to take away what they do really well,” Bienkowski said. “Seven weeks ago, they were certainly wanting to throw the ball. As we sit here getting ready for Nov. 18, they’ve shown they can establish the line of scrimmage and run the ball. When they can run the ball, it doesn’t mean their ability to pass goes away, so they’ve become a pretty complete team.”
Will snow be a factor in tonight’s game?
Perhaps … but either way, it’s going to be cold, with temperatures in the mid-20s and a chilly wind that will knock that number down another 10 degrees.
A power-running team like the Gators certainly won’t mind. If Brockway also tries to impose its will, the championship could be decided at the line of scrimmage.
“We need to make sure we stay ahead of the chains and get them in uncomfortable situations,” Bienkowski said. “We can’t allow Cuello to get ahead of the sticks; we need to keep them in second and third-and-long. At the end of the day, we’re both going to rely on what we do best.”
Port will make its first district final appearance since 2012, when the Matt Bodamer-led Gators won their second consecutive Class A crown. Brockway has been to the finals three times since its last championship, which came in Class AA in 2010.
For a senior-led group that has built itself up from scratch over the last four years, tonight is Port’s opportunity to finally finish what it started.
“It’s not just lose and go home,” Bienkowski said. “Our lasting message to our kids is that they’ve worked incredibly way too hard to not bring their best (tonight). I have a lot of confidence that if our guys bring their best, good things are going to happen for them.
“Growing up playing backyard football, you dream of playing in snow and people cheering you on. We get that opportunity and the shot at some hardware.”