Not much football was played in the northern half of District 9 on Friday.
Perhaps the week’s best game, however, took place in Johnsonburg — and it drew deserving attention.
Port Allegany visited Ridgway at Memorial Field, piecing together a 30-6 victory. It was a season-opening test for the Gators, the first of several they’ll face in pursuit of a championship in the formidable District 9 Region 2 league.
Although only Week 1, Port replicated the methodical formula that led it to the Class A playoffs in 2021. Those in attendance affirmed what the Gators became known for last October: An athletic group of skill players, a symphonic offensive line and stingy run defense that values field position.
“We executed the game plan we thought the kids would be able to do,” Port coach Justin Bienkowski said. “Any time you can control the line of scrimmage, you’re going to wear your opponent down, and that’s what we were fortunate enough to do.”
The Gators amassed 329 yards of total offense while holding Ridgway to 54. They rushed for 259 of those yards, holding the Elkers to a single rushing yard.
Preparedness, Bienkowski said, allowed his team to play with confidence.
“When we started (practice) on Aug. 8, we were way past day one,” Bienkowski said. “If you stood back at one of our practices and saw the way the kids communicate with each other and with their coaches, you can tell they’ve put the time in. They played their assignment football the way we talk about.”
Port’s run game imposed its will on several opponents last season. Its dominance, several attending members from the Big 30 Committee noted, stemmed from more than just a few players.
“(Port) really controlled the line of scrimmage,” one member noted. “Their offensive line of Carson Neely at center, guards Miska Young and Juuso Young and tackles Corbin Hamilton and Braylon Button enabled the offense to get the running game going and dominate the time of possession. All but Hamilton are underclassmen, too, which bodes well for the future.”
Port’s control of possession stems back to last season, when it had the ball for more than 30 of 48 minutes of its playoff victory over Keystone. Or, perhaps, when it had the ball for just under 30 minutes in a rain-soaked season finale win over Kane.
Port’s veteran-laden backfield did not go unnoticed, either.
“(Port) came out committed to establishing the power game with Blaine Moses,” one committee member added. “When Ridgway made the adjustment to stack the middle, Port then went to a speed game with Noah Archer and Peyton Stiles, and with (QB) Drew Evens on several keepers.”
One member referred to the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Moses as a “bruising, punishing, between-the-tackles runner who doesn’t go down on the first hit.” Another called him “fantastic.”
The senior logged 132 rushing yards and three touchdowns Friday while Evens added 59 yards on the ground and Archer tacked on 35. Evens also threw for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Another key piece for the Gators could be the emergence of Stiles, a junior receiver who posted four catches for 49 yards and a touchdown. Archer provides a strong pass-catching option out of the backfield, but Evens needs a No. 1 target, and may have found it in Stiles.
Ridgway RB/LB Kaden Dennis caught the eye of multiple committee members. A senior who sat out his junior season, Dennis led the Elkers with 12 tackles.
Linebacker Eric Hoffman and defensive end Aaron Sorg were each mentioned, as was QB Cameron Larkin, who completed 5-of-13 pass attempts for 50 yards and a touchdown. Sorg recorded seven tackles for the Elkers.
ELSEWHERE FRIDAY night, Cameron County put itself behind against Union/A-C Valley by fumbling on its opening possession.
Led by junior quarterback Maddox Baughman, however, the Red Raiders hung around, eventually falling by two touchdowns. One committee member noted Baughman’s throwing ability, which complemented running backs Lathan Reed and Jameson Britton and added a respectable second dimension to CC’s offense.
Given Friday’s performance, there’s reason to think CC should be able to compete again this year, especially in a jumbled D9 Region 3 conference.
Coudersport was picked by D9 coaches as the favorite to win Region 3, but suffered a similar fate as CC in its season-opener against Keystone — an opponent that, like Union/A-C Valley, made the playoffs last year. The Falcons dropped a 33-16 defeat that — outside of an impressive third quarter for Coudy — was controlled by Keystone.
Much more will be learned before CC and Coudy meet Sept. 23 in Emporium. Otto-Eldred and Elk County Catholic will have their say in Region 3, as well, after dueling Saturday in St. Marys.
ECC’s run game prevailed over O-E’s passing game, the sides finding offensive success through virtually opposite means. In a 35-30 final, in favor of ECC, Noah Cherry and Ben Reynolds stood out running the ball for the Crusaders.
“This was a very entertaining game with limited penalties and just a few turnovers, although a late fumble by ECC while trying to run out the clock gave O-E the chance to make it a one-score game with just over four minutes remaining,” a committee member said. “Both teams have some solid skill players.”
Isaac Dellaquila was key for ECC in limiting O-E’s run game, which managed just 47 yards on the ground. Junior QB Andrew Schenfield made up for it for the Terrors, however, with four touchdown passes.
“(O-E’s) offense was created on the outside with some short passes and run-after-the-catch opportunities for Manning Splain and Hunter App,” one member noted. “Brenden McGee also has some open-field speed.”