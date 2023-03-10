Neely

Carson Neely of Port Allegany, top, beats Joseph Baronick of Burgettstown, 7-1, at 285 pounds Thursday in the first round of the PIAA Class AA wrestling tournament.

 Jeff Uveino/Bradford Era

HERSHEY, Pa. — One thing about the PIAA wrestling tournament? Everyone is good.

Fans of the sport already knew that. Wrestlers who have been there knew it, too and if they didn’t, they found out Thursday morning at the 2023 Class AA tournament’s opening session.

