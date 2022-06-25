PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. — Team Bruno Wrestling Camp’s 19th year brought 192 participants and a star-studded lineup of instructors to Port Allegany High School this week.
The camp, held in memory of the late Bruno Iorfido, saw wrestlers from near and far — young and old — endure a week of training sessions before concluding with a banquet Friday.
Team Bruno books an impressive arsenal of wrestling minds each year, and 2022 was no different. This year’s instructors boasted a combined 19 national championships and 49 All-American designations.
Among them were Penn State wrestling legends Bo Nickal and Jason Nolf — each of whom won three NCAA Division I national championships with the Nittany Lions — and Johnni DiJulius, a former Ohio State grappler who is now regarded among the nation’s top wrestling clinicians.
“It’s awesome. A lot of kids are having a good time in a cool environment, and I just feel grateful to be able to give back and teach,” said Nickal, who made four NCAA final appearances and posted a career collegiate record of 135-5. “I’d like to have them learn something, but the biggest part is just hanging out and having a good time. It’s the summer, so we want to get better, but we also want to enjoy ourselves. I want to make sure they’re enjoying wrestling and having fun with the sport.”
NICKAL FIRST attended the camp last year, and like so many others that have made the trip to McKean County’s wrestling hotbed, insisted on returning. He led campers through Wednesday afternoon’s clinic, finding time between training sessions, as he now pursues a career in mixed martial arts.
“All the technique I show is the same stuff we do at Penn State,” Nickal said. “If you watch the kids (Wednesday), you’ll see them doing the same things we do in our room and in all our matches. I don’t teach anything that doesn’t work.”
A mix of youth, junior high and varsity wrestlers worked through double technique sessions Monday through Friday, filling in spare time with games, live wrestling and off-the-mat bonding. Campers — as they always do — included a large contingent from the Pittsburgh area. They came from as far away as Georgia, Florida and Toronto, and Team Bruno regularly welcomes teams from Tennessee and North Carolina.
Nolf, a Kittanning native who amassed a 134-4 collegiate record, had attended the camp in years prior, as well. The four-time NCAA finalist led Thursday morning’s technique session before spending an additional hour-plus grappling in Port’s wrestling room.
“It’s for an amazing cause and the kids are all excited to be here,” Nolf said. “I love helping kids out with wrestling. I hope they’re inspired to compete hard and have fun wrestling. The moves don’t matter as much, but if I can share a good attitude, that would be cool.”
Nolf gave way to DiJulius, who entertained the sea of campers Thursday afternoon by showing moves and handing out impromptu nicknames. DiJulius keeps busy, teaching around 60 clinics per year, but makes Team Bruno a priority.
“There is no place like Bruno,” DiJulius said. “Absolutely no place in the country. I get so stoked and fired up to come here, and they would never allow this, but I would do it for absolutely free. I love the people, I love coming here and seeing the kids and it’s become like a family.”
SO, HOW did rural Port Allegany attract world-class wrestling instruction? Many guests drew their ties back to Isaac Greeley, a 1994 Port graduate who went on to wrestle at Division II Pitt-Johnstown.
Greeley was a four-time PIAA qualifier and two-time place winner for the Gators. He then helped UPJ to the lone two national wrestling championships in its history, claiming three NCAA Regional titles along the way. He was inducted into the UPJ athletics Hall of Fame in 2019 and had served as an assistant coach during Iorfido’s time with the program.
“Any time a friend wants me to come teach, I’m happy to do it,” Nickal said. “I love it out here. It’s definitely wrestling country. The people are super welcoming and inviting, and it’s always fun to come to a place with so much appreciation for the sport.”
Greeley co-founded the camp with former Port varsity and youth wrestling coach Sean Lathrop, and the two work with a nine-person board of directors to ensure it runs smoothly.
“It’s the most special clinic in the entire country,” DiJulius said. “It’s for a bigger purpose than just wrestling, and it’s also not just about wrestling — it’s the people here that are taking care of these kids. There are extraordinary individuals here and you can’t ask for a better atmosphere, period.”
Campers and coaches gathered at the Port Allegany Veterans Memorial building Friday for Team Bruno’s annual banquet. There, scholarships and “Bruno Awards” were given to campers after the wrestling community shared a feast of steaks, ribs and more.
Bruno Iorfido, a Ridgway native and three-time NCAA Division II All-American at UPJ, was killed in a car accident in 2003 just 10 days after his 23rd birthday. Port has hosted an annual wrestling camp since 1997, but since Iorfido’s death, has held it in his honor.
“I hope (the kids) find more ways to fall in love with the sport and develop lifelong friendships they’ll never forget,” DiJulius said. “It’s bigger than wrestling. Get better at wrestling? Cool, but that’s a byproduct of enjoying it. That’s what I hope for.”
(EDITOR’S NOTE: See Monday’s edition of the OTH for a detailed look at the inspiration, scope and meaning behind Team Bruno Wrestling Camp, including testimonials from campers and coaches, plus coverage from Friday’s banquet.)