DUKE CENTER, Pa. — As the Port Allegany football team stood ready to receive the opening kickoff, a pacing Justin Bienkowski rushed onto the field and relayed a simple message.
“Let’s go play a game,” the sixth-year Gators coach exclaimed. And, on a balmy Saturday afternoon at Otto-Eldred, his team did just that.
Quarterback Drew Evens found his rhythm, Noah Archer and Blaine Moses ran rampant and the Gator defense shut down O-E’s run game on its way to a 34-0 win.
The contest started innocently, as each side attempted to establish a run game with limited success. On Port’s third possession, however, the Gators began to utilize an aerial attack that balanced its offense.
“We wanted to establish that run and use (Moses’) force and (Archer’s) shiftiness,” Bienkowski said. “Get them out there and put them in space. There’s no secret that we’re going to use (Archer), (Moses) and (Evens), and their teammates are catching up to speed with them.”
Port scored twice in the first quarter, initially on a run from Archer and then on a rush by Moses. With momentum in hand, the Gators seized control midway through the second quarter on a 60-yard touchdown connection from Evens to Isaiah Wiley.
Evens, a junior, completed 11-of-18 passes for 202 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
“He made some mistakes but I’m proud of the way he wants to work,” Bienkowski said of Evens. “He came over and admitted the one time he threw a pick that he didn’t see the safety. He made some really good throws and took the blame on some of the miscues. He did well.”
Archer and Moses combined for 139 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, balancing a Gator attack that totaled 410 yards of offense.
“They’re tough runners,” O-E coach Troy Cook said of Port’s backfield duo. “We knew from last year that their legs don’t stop. Our guys just didn’t do a good enough job of getting low on them.”
Bienkowski was pleased by his team’s start, as the Gators went ahead by three touchdowns with little defensive resistance from the Terrors.
“We always talk about how we need to start fast, play the first drive and play the first quarter,” Bienkowski said. “We stuck to our gameplan. We had a couple turnovers that took some points off the board, we thought, but our guys played a good four-quarter game.”
The Gators lost three fumbles, contributing to their four total turnovers, but repeatedly stalled O-E’s offense.
The Terrors struggled to run the ball, whether it be up the middle or on the edges, and attempted to throw it deep down the sidelines with minimal success. O-E averaged 1.7 yards per rush.
“We knew how (Port) plays in the box,” Cook said. “We knew that we were going to need to throw to the edges and loosen them up in the middle if we could. We started out not doing badly but that fumble on our first drive really hurt our momentum, and with the age of our guys right now, that’s something we need to work on: Mental toughness.”
Bienkowski, who coached several recent O-E football graduates in the Varischetti All-Star Game, was aware of the Terrors’ youth this season. The Gators then used their age and experience in the middle of the field to their advantage.
“In the Varischetti game, we had so much O-E talent,” Bienkowski said. “But the Varischetti game means they’re graduated, so we knew they were going to have some key positions they were trying to fill that were inexperienced and trying to catch up. We wanted to make them stop the run and do something they weren’t comfortable with.”
Cook had acknowledged in the preseason that his young roster would need some varsity reps to get caught up. Now with a game under its belt, the teaching will continue.
“We’re young and we have a long way to go,” Cook said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys, and they played hard, but we just have a lot of teaching to do this week.”
Each side will be tested by a top District 9 Small School South division opponent next week, as Port travels to Keystone while O-E visits Redbank Valley.