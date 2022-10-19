OLEAN — Olean Middle School pool has a new diving record, courtesy of Fredonia’s Elizabeth Pucci-Schaefer.
Pucci-Schaefer won the CCAA Diving Championships on Wednesday with a new pool record of 561.75. Her Fredonia teammate Leah Marsh was the runner-up and also a state qualifier from the 13-diver competition.
Allegany-Limestone’s Michaela Rhodes had the highest score among divers from Big 30 schools, finishing fourth in the CCAA with a score of 434.55.
Olean’s K’Lonnie Davis took 10th (242.30) while Salamanca’s Rileigh Hutchison was 11th (225.25).
Salamanca 103, Chautauqua Lake 67
SALAMANCA — Eighth-grader Allison Follman was a double-winner in leading Salamanca to a win in its dual meet finale.
Follman won both the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke, while setting a personal record in the latter. Mikaela Tennity set a PR in a first-place finish in the 100 free and Rileigh Hutchison took the diving event for the Warriors (4-8).
Salamanca won for the second time in as many nights after topping Holland on Monday.
“Earning another league win was a great way to end our regular dual meet season,” Salamanca coach Laurie Lafferty-John said. “The girls really felt good about the team effort.”
CROSS COUNTRY
GIRLS: Allegany-Limestone 25, CSP 32, Jamestown 78, Cattaraugus-LV inc.
BOYS: Jamestown 18, CSP 43, Allegany-Limestone inc., Cattaraugus-LV inc.
JAMESTOWN — Angelina Napoleon set a new course record while taking first place and helping the Allegany-Limestone girls complete an unbeaten regular season.
Napoleon finished the 3.1-mile run in 19:06, a new girls best at Strider Field, which was first among 26 runners and 1:26 faster than second-place finisher Tess Flikkema, of CSP. A-L claimed five of the top 10 runners, as Ashlyn Collins took third (20:43), Lilianna Peters fourth (20:47), Elexa Duggan seventh (22:12) and Lilly Coulter 10th (22:36). The Gators finished local action 16-0, having defeated every CCAA opponent across six meets.
On the boys’ side, Maxwell Knight took first place in 18:04 and Jamestown had five of the top seven finishes en route to the team title. A-L’s Alex Redeye placed second in 18:15 while teammate Evan Johnson was eighth in 19:38.
Grady Merrill took 10th for Cattaraugus-Little Valley in 19:47.