OLEAN — Olean Middle School pool has a new diving record, courtesy of Fredonia’s Elizabeth Pucci-Schaefer.

Pucci-Schaefer won the CCAA Diving Championships on Wednesday with a new pool record of 561.75. Her Fredonia teammate Leah Marsh was the runner-up and also a state qualifier from the 13-diver competition.

