ORCHARD PARK — Let’s make this perfectly clear at the outset.
There’s no insult in losing to the Steelers … even in your own building.
After all, Pittsburgh opened last season 11-0, finished 12-4 and saw its momentum dashed in a 26-15 loss to the Bills at then-New Era Field, though Buffalo needed a dramatic 51-yard interception return for a touchdown just before halftime by nickel cornerback Taron Johnson to take the lead for good.
So the Bills falling, 23-16, to the Steelers Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium wasn’t the upset it might have appeared, preseason hype notwithstanding.
What disappointed observers rooting for Buffalo among the turnout of 69,787 was the way it unfolded.
This was an embarrassing loss to a team with a rebuilt offensive line facing one of the supposed American Football Conference elite … on the road … in the season opener.
YOU KNOW how Buffalo coach Sean McDermott, anytime he faces the media after a win, invariably points out, “We’ve got a lot of work to do?"
Yesterday, he wasn’t lying.
Bills fans had taken great solace in knowing the team returned all five starters on the offensive line, seemingly ensuring the health of touted quarterback Josh Allen.
But Pittsburgh’s defense, in particular, fifth-year linebacker T.J. Watt, emphatically proved that confidence to be misplaced.
To wit, Watt couldn’t be blocked.
He sacked Allen three times and delivered five of the eight hits on the fourth-year QB.
And the brother of J.J., the Arizona defensive end who won three Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year Awards with Houston, had plenty of help.
The Steelers’ D-line coaxed Buffalo’s offensive front into six holding penalties – four in the first half – though two were declined for better options.
Left tackle Dion Dawkins was flagged three times while center Mitch Morse, left guard Jon Feliciano and right tackle Daryl Williams drew one apiece.
AFTERWARD, McDermott lamented, “We’ve got to do a better job of establishing the line of scrimmage and not beating ourselves with penalties.
“We were not good enough overall and were beating ourselves with holding (calls).”
What really frustrated the Bills’ fifth-year coach was that the Steelers weren’t blitzing and basically generated effective pressure with only four rushers.
“And sometimes only three,” McDermott said. “I’ve got to look at that … there are adjustments that need to be made. In this case (what we did) wasn’t good enough.”
Of his offensive line’s struggles, he admitted, “It was unacceptable, you can’t beat yourself with penalties.”
As it was, Allen was hit eight times and adding the three sacks it’s hard not to conclude they were a big part of his pedestrian (by his standards) numbers: 30-of-51 passing for 270 yards, a 3-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis and a sub-standard 79.7 passer rating.
In McDermott’s mind, and he said it a half-dozen times in a 10-minute interview, “We have a lot of work to do … and it starts with me.”
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)