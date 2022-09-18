To be sure, over the years, coach Bill Belichick, from his staff with the Patriots, has turned out dozens and dozens of talented coordinators and assistants.

But when most of them have been elevated to head coaching jobs, they have endured an appalling lack of success on the NFL level. Consider the dismal records of Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, Bill O’Brien, Jim Schwartz, Eric Mangini, Romeo Crennel, Josh McDaniels, Al Groh and even Nick Saban in his days with the Dolphins.

 

