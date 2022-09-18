To be sure, over the years, coach Bill Belichick, from his staff with the Patriots, has turned out dozens and dozens of talented coordinators and assistants.
But when most of them have been elevated to head coaching jobs, they have endured an appalling lack of success on the NFL level. Consider the dismal records of Joe Judge, Matt Patricia, Bill O’Brien, Jim Schwartz, Eric Mangini, Romeo Crennel, Josh McDaniels, Al Groh and even Nick Saban in his days with the Dolphins.
But there have been exceptions, most notably Mike Vrabel, who never coached for Belichick but played eight learning seasons for him.
Now in his fifth year as head coach of the Titans, Vrabel has taken Tennessee to the playoffs three straight seasons and owns a solid 44-28 record over his career.
And though his team has beaten the Bills the last two seasons in Nashville, tonight he brings his Titans into sold-out Highmark Stadium as a 10-point underdog. That’s a product of Buffalo’s attention-getting 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Rams in Los Angeles on opening night and Tennessee’s galling 21-20 home loss to the Giants, which it led by 13 in the latter stages of the third period only to have New York score with just over a minute to play, make the two-point conversion, then watch Randy Bullock’s 47-yard game-winning field goal attempt sail wide left as time expired.
STILL stinging from a bad loss, Vrabel, looking ahead to tonight, maintained, “The challenge is the same whether you win or you lose … you have to regroup and figure out what you did good and what you did bad and try to eliminate the things that get you beat. We lost the game so nobody really played well enough or coached well enough.
“Every loss is disappointing, we put a lot into it and we’ve done that to other teams. That’s why it hurts and it’s frustrating and disappointing.
“The challenge for us is getting ready for an excellent opponent on the road (to)night.”
Reflecting on the loss to the Giants, he added, “When we’re playing the game well and operating how I think we should operate … we’re running the football, we’re stopping the run, our quarterback’s efficient, we effect their quarterback and neither of those two things did we win in those matchups.
“We put ourselves in a position (to win) but in the end what got us was not being able to control the football and the big plays we gave up on defense.”
THEN, TOO, elite running back Derrick Henry was mostly average against New York, rushing for 82 yards on 21 carries – less than four per try – with no pass receptions or touchdowns.
By contrast, in the past two games against Buffalo, he’s totaled 200 rushing yards and five touchdowns, one of them a 76-yard score.
“He’s been the focal point the last three years,” Vrabel said of the attention Henry gets from Titans opponents. “Nothing’s changed there, we left a lot of meat on the bone running the football (against New York).
“Sometimes Derrick bounces (outside) and makes a huge play and sometimes he sticks it up inside and gets a couple dirty yards. We’ve always trusted him with the football and that’s why I tell (blockers) to finish longer than the guy with the ball. We’ve seen him break it out and make magic happen and sometimes it’s a one- or two-yard gain. That’s what we’ve entrusted him to do and that’s why he’s our running back and why we rely heavily on him.”
IN ASSESSING the Bills, Vrabel concluded, “They have an excellent defense. They put a lot of pressure on (Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford; three interceptions, seven sacks, 15 QB hits) the other night, they’re very sound, they’re good tacklers.
“Offensively, they were able to break tackles, their quarterback is very good, we have a lot of respect for Josh (Allen) and what he does … the command, toughness, physicality, plus the arm talent. It’s a huge challenge on the road.”
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)