SPORTS-HYDE10-DRAMATIC-ENDING-TUAS-RETURN-40-FL.jpg

Chase Edmonds of the Miami Dolphins scores the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter against the the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

 Joe Cavaretta/TNS

This one really hurt … as in that 9-6 loss last season at Jacksonville painful.

Bad enough the Bills fell to the NFL’s worst team in that one; even worse, the defeat ultimately cost the Bills home field in their divisional playoff game with the Chiefs which ended with that galling “13 seconds” loss and dashed a possible Super Bowl trip.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social