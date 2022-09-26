This one really hurt … as in that 9-6 loss last season at Jacksonville painful.
Bad enough the Bills fell to the NFL’s worst team in that one; even worse, the defeat ultimately cost the Bills home field in their divisional playoff game with the Chiefs which ended with that galling “13 seconds” loss and dashed a possible Super Bowl trip.
To be sure, the Dolphins aren’t anywhere close to the 2021 Jaguars. But the way Miami managed to emerge with a 21-19 victory Sunday afternoon at sweltering Hard Rock Stadium provided a season’s worth of “what ifs,” including “Will this one come back to bite them at season’s end?”
THERE’S no way, looking at the statistics, it would be concluded the Dolphins won the game.
Buffalo had a staggering 497 yards total offense to Miami’s 212 and over doubly dominated time of possession 40:40 to 19:20.
Quarterback Josh Allen had a franchise record 42 completions for 400 yards and, once again, led the Bills in rushing with 47 yards on eight carries.
Yeah, the Bills had 13 players out, 10 of them starters — six on defense — for all or part of the game and, to be sure, the 100-degree temperature on the field produced its share of cramps and heat-related havoc.
But the reality is, Buffalo still did plenty enough to win the game.
Instead, the Dolphins are 3-0 under first-year coach Mike McDaniel and the Bills are 2-1 and have been knocked out of first in the AFC East.
“WE HAD some really, really long drives,” Allen said of four possessions that went at least 73 yards and averaged 15 snaps. “We had a 20-play drive that ended with a field goal and we’ve got to find a way to put it in the end zone and cap that one off.
“Cramps are going to happen in this heat, you do as much as you can to prepare for it all week with water and Gatorade but it’s different when you get into the game and the adrenaline starts going. It gets really hot on the field and there’s no way to simulate that.”
He added, “We weren’t very good in the red zone … they had a really good game plan and did what they had to do, but there are also plays we’d like to have back.”
Especially a three-play sequence at the Miami 1-yard line in the last two minutes when Allen lost a yard on a run then threw two incompletions, the second a seemingly short-armed throw that bounced to wideout Isaiah McKenzie in the end zone.
Of the injuries and heat issues, Allen admitted, “I can’t tell you who went out or who went down … guys are going to go down, it’s the game we play. That’s the way it goes sometimes and we’ve got to be prepared for that.
“Next man up, this is one game. We’ll take it on the chin and prepare for next week, that’s all we can do. We’re 2-1 and would like to be 3-0, but we can still accomplish what we want to accomplish.”
FOR COACH Sean McDermott, who is normally reserved in his comments, the loss was particularly tough.
“We didn’t capitalize on some of the opportunities that we had for points … if we had, we win the game,” he said. “We had almost 500 yards to their 200-something … we should win those games. We just didn’t take care of the ball enough and didn’t get takeaways.”
The Bills had only one turnover, an Allen sack-fumble, but there were other gaffes.
Wide receiver Gabriel Davis, after missing last Monday’s win over Tennessee, had three drops, including one for a touchdown. Linebacker Matt Milano, who scored on a 43-yard interception return touchdown against the Titans, dropped a seemingly sure pick six.
Dependable placekicker Tyler Bass missed a 38-yard field goal.
And, maybe worst of all, Allen botched Buffalo’s last play in each half. First, he dropped the snap trying to spike the ball for a 51-yard field goal attempt and threw a desperation pass to Stefon Diggs that used up the clock. Then, at game’s end, he threw in the middle of the field to McKenzie, who used up most of the final 18 seconds trying to get out of bounds, not leaving time for a spike and one more play.
In McDermott’s assessment of those plays, “We just didn’t execute.”
Of the team’s absent players, he added, “The training staff did a great job, guys were going down, some heat-related, some injury-related. I’m so proud of the guys. We didn’t get the result we came down here for but I’m proud of the way guys battled and the effort they gave. We used just about everybody we could on the sideline.
“One of the things we learned today is they’ve got some heart, which is an intangible on a football team. I liked the way we fought in all three phases to the end.”
Still, this is a loss that won’t be easy to forget for all the wrong reasons.
