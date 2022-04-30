ORCHARD PARK — So what do Bills fans make of what happened last night in the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft in Las Vegas?
This team, which admitted its depth of talent precluded an excess of draft picks, did a 180 on the draft’s second day.
Holding the 57th pick in Round 2, the Bills traded down …. twice.
First came a deal with the Buccaneers as Buffalo and Tampa Bay swapped positions in the round and the Bills, moving down to 60th, were compensated with a sixth-round pick.
Then, general manager Brandon Beane traded out of that spot, sending No. 60 to Cincinnati in exchange for the Bengals’ choice at 63 and another sixth-rounder.
And, with Cincy’s pick, Buffalo took Georgia running back James Cook.
And if you haven’t been doing the math, here’s what you need to know.
After Friday’s two rounds, Buffalo had taken Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam in Thursday’s opening round then, last night, took Cook in Round 2 and, in Round 3, tabbed Baylor linebacker Terrel Bernard.
The NFL wraps up the draft this afternoon starting at noon with Rounds 4 through 7.
Buffalo has no fourth-rounder, having moved up two spots in the first round by sending it to Baltimore to draft Elam.
However, the Bills have their own fifth-round pick, four — count ‘em — FOUR sixth-rounders and one seventh-rounder.
Buffalo’s first sixth round pick came from Carolina in exchange for defensive end Darryl Johnson whom, ironically, the Bills signed back this off-season as a free agent. One of the sixths is their own, plus the two from the Buccaneers and Bengals.
The seventh-round pick comes courtesy of the Falcons in exchange for tight end Lee Smith.
BUT HERE’S the problem, that gives Buffalo nine draft picks. Indeed, when Beane gave up that fourth-rounder to draft Elam, it was seen as a double positive, getting the last player on which they had a first-round grade who played a position of need, and reducing their draft picks to seven.
Friday night changed all that.
If the Bills were in a rebuild mode, the more picks the better. But most experts tab Buffalo as no worse than in the NFL’s top three teams and many of them see it as the Super Bowl favorite.
The point being, a team with the Bills’ quality depth can’t fit nine draftees on their roster meaning they have to hope some of them can be slipped on the practice squad. But last season that didn’t work out well as Buffalo lost three draft choices from that unit: quarterback Jake Fromm to the Giants, cornerback Rachad Wildgoose to the Jets and guard Jack Anderson to the Eagles.
STILL, it’s likely Beane felt, with due respect to The Godfather, that Tampa Bay and Cincinnati were making offers he couldn’t refuse.
Clearly, if he was worried the Bills could lose Cook, he would have taken him at 57; instead he traded down twice.
And that wasn’t surprising as neither Cook nor Bernard were listed in the Top 100 players, meaning they were more likely seen as fourth-round picks.
And that’s not a criticism of the Bills, as a number of players taken in the first three rounds didn’t make it to that level.
Indeed, this unpredictable draft saw only one quarterback tabbed in the first two rounds, and the top running back was the third pick in Round 2.
And, to give a perspective on the uncertainty that nagged this lottery, after the nine trades in Round 1, the next two rounds produced double figure deals.
