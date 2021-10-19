The decision will be discussed for the rest of the season.
There were the Bills, down by the field goal to Tennessee, with just over two minutes to play, driving the length of the field for the literal winning touchdown.
Quarterback Josh Allen’s gritty run on third down came up a yard short meaning Buffalo faced 4th-and-1 at the Titans 2-yard-line with less than half a minute to play. A gimme field goal was a virtual certainty to tie the game and send it to overtime.
However, Buffalo coach Sean McDermott also knew that a touchdown would preclude OT and win it right there.
Instead, Allen appeared to slip on a quarterback sneak and was stopped short of the first down, handing the Titans a 34-31 victory.
The win left Buffalo and Tennessee at 4-2 with the Bills heading into their bye week and leaving McDermott’s record before a weekend off at 2-3.
His decision will be microscoped with an extra week to do it.
However, analytics say that McDermott’s decision, given the circumstances, was the right one. But the reality is, in sports, the wisdom of a decision is decided almost solely on its success.
Had the Bills ended up making the first down and scoring the winning TD, he’d have been hailed for making a gutty decision.
Other observations from Buffalo’s second straight loss to Tennessee:
• The Titans scored more points against the Bills than any team in the regular season since the Cardinals tallied 32 last November before the bye. It was also the first time in five games the Bills failed to score at least 35 points.
• Tennessee scored on six straight possessions en route to taking the lead in the game’s final possessions excluding the game-ending kneel down.
• The 76-yard touchdown run by Tennessee tailback Derrick Henry was the Titans’ longest scrimmage play of the season and the lengthiest against the Bills since the Buccaneers’ Bobby Rainey ran 80 yards for a score at Tampa in December of 2013.
In his first four games against the Bills, Henry’s best effort against Buffalo was 78 yards. On Monday night he had 143 yards on 20 carries with three touchdowns.
• Buffalo’s lone takeaway was recorded by safety Jordan Poyer, who intercepted Titans QB Ryan Tannehill, his second pick of the season.
• Tennessee’s only takeaway came when safety Kevin Byard intercepted an Allen pass whose arm was hit as he threw. It was Byard’s team-leading third pick of the season.
• Allen became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for 80 touchdowns (82) and rush for at least 25 TDs (27) in his first 50 games. Allen’s touchdown pass to wide receiver Cole Beasley gave him 81 TD throws in four seasons, tying him with Hall of Famer Jim Kelly, who had 80 over his first four years, the franchise record.
• Allen’s touchdown pass to tight end Tommy Sweeney was the first for the second-year pro.
• The Bills lost a touchdown from Allen to wideout Stefon Diggs when guard Daryl Williams was called for a false start.
• Isaiah McKenzie lost a 101-yard kickoff return for a touchdown when blocker Andre Smith was called for an illegal block.
• The Titans’ first two sacks of Allen were recorded by linebacker Harold Landry giving him a team-leading 6½ on the season. The third was by tackle Jeffrey Simmons, giving him 2½ on the year.
• The opening odds for the game were Buffalo by 3½ points early last week but at kickoff they had moved to Bills by 6½.
• Leading tackler for the Buffalo was middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds with 10 tackles, eight of them solos. Tennessee linebacker David Long had game-highs in tackles (14) and solos (nine).
• The Bills take their bye next weekend and return to host the Dolphins on Halloween afternoon.
• Inactive for the Bills were running back Matt Breida, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, defensive ends A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham and offensive tackle Tommy Doyle.
(Chuck Pollock, a Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)