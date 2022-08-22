ORCHARD PARK — As much as it likely pained Sean McDermott to watch his team’s decidedly sloppy performance in a 27-24 preseason-opening victory over Indianapolis a week earlier, doubtless, Sunday’s video review was decidedly more enjoyable.
His Bills dominated the Broncos, 42-15, Saturday afternoon before 69,900 witnesses at Highmark Stadium in a game that was as one-sided as the score.
Best of all, from McDermott’s perspective, the performance involved virtually every area of his team.
The big draw, of course, was the first appearance by quarterback Josh Allen. But you had to look quickly. He took six snaps, three handoffs to running back Devin Singletary and pass completions to Isaiah McKenzie, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, the latter a 28-yard touchdown connection.
That was it for the Buffalo QB … nothing else to see here, folks.
And it was enough: 3-for-3 on throws for 45 yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.
The rest of the offensive starters — sans grieving tight end Dawson Knox, whose brother Luke unexpectedly passed away last Wednesday — also played the second possession that bled into the second quarter.
AS McDERMOTT noted, "Not just Josh, but overall for the starters … I wanted them to go into the game and just feel it out.”
And though Allen hoped to play a bit longer, he allowed, “Coach had a plan. Originally, (I thought) I might have two series or at least the first quarter, but I think just kind of how we operated, how the defense was playing, time within the first quarter dwindling down … it's just what it was.”
And though Denver opened with only two regular defensive starters, the Bills' offense outplayed the Broncos’ ‘D’ the entire game, scoring touchdowns on its first six possessions and totaling 510 yards, over nine per snap.
BUFFALO’S three quarterbacks compiled an amazing combined statistical line: 26-of-29 passing for 302 yards, 2 touchdowns, no interceptions and a 133.0 passer rating.
Case Keenum, who struggled against the Colts (11-of-18, two picks and a 33.3 rating) was a glittering 16-of-18 for 192 yards with a touchdown and 129.6 rating. No.3 QB Matt Barkley was 7-of-8 for 65 yards with a 100.5 rating.
But as encouraging as the passing game was — 13 receivers shared 26 catches — the most impressive part of the win might have been Buffalo’s running game and its defense of the Broncos' rushing attack, two concerns coming into the season.
The Bills, minus Barkley’s game-ending kneel down, rushed 26 times for 209 yards — eight per carry — and all five backs were impressive: Raheem Blackshear (5 carries, 58 yards), Duke Johnson (9-for-55, 2 touchdowns), Singletary (4-for-39), James Cook (4-for-38) and Zack Moss (4-for-19, 2 TDs).
ON THE other side of the ball, Bills defenders limited Denver’s ground game to only 32 yards on 17 carries, less than two per try.
In discussing Buffalo’s performance, Allen pointed out, “It’s preseason, we know that. Things are going to be different come regular season, obviously higher stakes and all that jazz that comes with it. But in terms of operation, getting the play into the huddle and getting out and having time to at least be at the line and make adjustments if need be, I thought we did a real good job of that.”
Of course, no coach is ever satisfied, no matter the quality of the team’s performance.
“Still a lot to work on,” McDermott emphasized, “... penalties (8-for-68 yards after 11 for 90 against Indy), tackling … I didn't think some of our coverage units were where they needed to be, (especially) kickoff return, so a lot to work on, as coaches, as players.”
But for the fans, there was little to criticize in Buffalo’s 10th straight preseason victory.
Well, one thing.
With the Bills’ offensive dominance, they only punted once, that honor going to incumbent Matt Haack. Thus, “Punt God” Matt Araiza, the rookie who unleashed an 82-yarder against the Colts, was limited to holding for extra points.
GAME NOTES: Thirteen Bills did not play in the game. Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson (foot), safeties Jordan Poyer (elbow) and Micah Hyde (general soreness), tackle Tommy Doyle (foot), defensive tackle Tim Settle (calf) and defensive end Kingsley Jonathan (ankle) all were held out due to injury while cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) and guard Ike Boettger (Achilles) remain on the physically-unable-to-perform-list. Five other players, including Knox, back in Tennessee, didn’t play, four of them who suited up. Kicking teams specialists Taiwan Jones (running back), Siran Neal (defensive back) and Tyler Matakevich (linebacker) were held out to get a look at roster hopefuls. In addition, McDermott opted not to use 33-year-old defensive end Von Miller, the team’s key free agent signing. … For the second straight game, Bills rookie free agent linebacker Baylon Spector was the team’s leading tackler. After logging nine against Indianapolis, he had seven versus Denver, the same number as fellow backer Andre Smith, who will miss the regular season’s first six games for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.
