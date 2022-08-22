ORCHARD PARK — As much as it likely pained Sean McDermott to watch his team’s decidedly sloppy performance in a 27-24 preseason-opening victory over Indianapolis a week earlier, doubtless, Sunday’s video review was decidedly more enjoyable.

His Bills dominated the Broncos, 42-15, Saturday afternoon before 69,900 witnesses at Highmark Stadium in a game that was as one-sided as the score.

 

