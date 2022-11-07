Josh Allen

Josh Allen throws a pass during Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

 Buffalo Bills

This season, for me, has galvanized the reality that many Bills’ fans don’t want to hear a discouraging word, merited or not.

More than a few times this season, no matter how many complimentary pieces I’ve written, people, including friends, either face-to-face or via email, ask, “How come you’re so negative about the Bills?”

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social