OK, so it wasn’t the quality golf the PGA has spoiled us into expecting, but it was entertaining.
Wednesday night’s “The Match” on TNT-TV paired a quartet of elite NFL quarterbacks, Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady and Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers versus Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo’s Josh Allen over 12 holes at Las Vegas’ Wynn Golf Club.
In a format called a “shamble,” both players on each team teed off and selected the best drive, then both played that shot and their own ball for the best of the hole. In the event’s six-year history, it’s the first time no PGA players were involved but, as usual, all four players wore microphones and were in constant contact with the commentators, including Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley and J.J. Watt.
The match was close — the Rodgers-Brady team won 1-up — its biggest lead 2-up after the first two holes.
What’s interesting was, those four QBs, among pro football’s greatest players, while being proficient as amateur golfers, were often humbled by the game.
Rodgers carries a 4.6 handicap, both Brady and Allen an 8.1 and Mahomes a 13.2 but under the glare of national TV, there were numerous errant shots, plunked spectators and splashed irons.
Still, there were enough impressive holes and outrageous comments from Barkley that kept the viewers watching even though the match carried 15 minutes past the three-hour time frame.
THE “TRASH-TALKING” seemed a bit forced, but it was amusing when Allen showed Brady his ball, which contained the scrawny NFL Combine photo of him from 2000.
Brady countered by displaying his own ball decorated with a picture of the Lombardi Trophy.
Allen was in an awkward spot.
Based on his enormous football skills, he absolutely belonged with the other three of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. However, they’ve combined for nine Super Bowl titles — seven by Brady — the one key missing piece from Allen’s resume.
That might have made him a bit reluctant to fully engage in the needling, especially on a day when his golf game wasn’t at its best.
It’s not a made-for-TV competition you’d watch every week, but once a year …
THE BILLS’ preseason schedule has finally been locked in.
With the NFL having gone to a 17-game regular-season schedule last year, AFC teams got the ninth home game but only a single exhibition contest. This year, the NFC has those nine home games meaning Buffalo has eight in the regular-season and two preseason contests at Highmark Stadium.
For the Bills, the three exhibitions are against the Colts, Aug. 13, at 4 p.m., and the Broncos, Aug. 20, at 1 p.m., both in Orchard Park, and Friday night, Aug. 26, at 7 o’clock against the Panthers at Charlotte.
THE BILLS have yet to issue a press release but it appears the team will open training camp on July 23 at St. John Fisher as the team and suburban Rochester college agreed to a one-year contract.
That starting date for Buffalo and the Rams is four days before the other 30 NFL teams as they will play the season opener on Thursday, Sept. 8 with the rest of the league opening, Sunday, Sept. 11.
The team has yet to reveal how many practices, in the two-week session, will be open to the public and what the times will be, but as usual, it’s likely a ticket, though free, will be required for entry.
