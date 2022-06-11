Well, today was the last of 10 sessions of Organized Team Activities — OTAs for short — conducted by the Bills.
Attendance was mostly good for the voluntary shorts, shirts and helmets workouts where many veterans don’t see the need to show up for every one.
Missing all the OTAs were cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee) and guard Ike Boettger (Achilles), who are rehabilitating injuries aiming for a return come training camp late next month at Pittsford’s St. John Fisher College.
Other veterans missed some of the sessions, and while coach Sean McDermott hates to have any player absent, given his preoccupation with team bonding, he also understands there’s a reason the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement stipulates “involuntary.”
Still, as Buffalo heads into its mandatory minicamp, next Tuesday through Thursday, one potential absentee concerns the Bills’ sixth-year coach.
Safety Jordan Poyer is seeking a contract extension and didn’t attend OTAs, though reportedly he will be at minicamp.
TODAY, we’ll take a look at the Bills' offensive depth chart heading into minicamp as the team will be able to run plays — offense vs. defense — but without pads or contact as stipulated by the CBA.
Quarterback: Since Jim Kelly retired in 1996, including three seasons with a fading Drew Bledsoe, Buffalo was desperately seeking a genuine “franchise” quarterback for 22 seasons. Two years after Josh Allen was drafted in 2018, the Bills realized they had picked one of the league’s elite QBs.
With veterans Case Keenum and Matt Barkley in reserve this, arguably, is the team’s most secure position.
Running back: Starting with minicamp, the candidates will be microscoped. Devin Singletary, a third-round pick in 2019, has teased us with his speed and elusiveness, but has been decidedly inconsistent. Zack Moss, a third-rounder a year later, hasn’t shown much and the Bills rolled the dice again in April using a second-round pick to take James Cook, a back who supposedly owns superior pass catching skills. That’s a lot of draft capital spent on three players at virtually the same position. Also in the mix are free agent Duke Johnson and special teams standout Taiwan Jones.
What concerns the Bills is that Allen has been the team’s second-leading rusher in yards and his average of eight rushing TDs per season is the same as Singletary and Moss combined.
Wide receiver: Stefon Diggs is among the NFL’s top five, ‘nuf said. However, with Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders free agents seeking employment, their starting roles have been assumed by former Jet Jamison Crowder and impressive 2020 round-four pick, Gabriel Davis. The fourth through sixth spots will be an interesting competition among Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson, Tavon Austin, Jake Kumerow and Isaiah Hodgins.
Tight end: For his first two seasons, Dawson Knox seemed to be the “b” word, read “bust.” As a rookie, he caught 28 balls and dropped 10. In his initial two years, he had 52 receptions with five touchdowns and 14 drops.
Then came last year’s epiphany: 49 catches and nine TDs, tied for the league’s most at that position.
The Bills also added O.J. Howard, the former first-round draft pick of the Buccaneers, as a free agent. He missed 22 games in his first five seasons which is why 11 of his 15 career touchdowns came in his first two seasons. But, after caddying for Rob Gronkowski the last two years with the Bucs, he could be a good fit for Knox and Buffalo.
Line: The Bills' search for stability at this position might be over. Mitch Morse is set at center, Dion Dawkins at left tackle and last year’s third-rounder, Spencer Brown, on the right. Gone are the likes of Jon Feliciano, Quinton Spain, Darryl Williams, Russell Bodine, John Miller, Jordan Mills, Richie Incognito and Vladimir Ducasse.
Ryan Bates has established himself as the left guard and Rodger Saffold, the free agent from Tennessee, will play the right.
In reserve are tackle Tommy Doyle, disappointing 2019 second-round guard-tackle Cody Ford, Boettger, tackle David Quessenberry and center Greg Mancz.
