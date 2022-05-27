To be sure, it’s not real football.
It never is in shorts, shirts and helmets.
Indeed, the name itself intimates as much.
Organized Team Activities, as the National Football League calls them, are merely bonding exercises as teams countdown to minicamp.
The Bills have 10 of them, all voluntary. The third was yesterday and the remainder will go through June 10 with the mandatory minicamp set for June 14-16.
And while many teams find that their veterans view voluntary workouts with decided indifference, Buffalo’s turnout has been good through the first three sessions, mostly because quarterback Josh Allen sees it as a responsibility.
Of the 89 players on the roster, only Jordan Poyer, angling for a new contract, fellow safety Micah Hyde, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones and newly-signed guard Roger Saffold have been absent. In addition, three injured players, cornerback Tre’Davious White, guard Ike Boettger and tackle Spencer Brown, coming off minor surgery, also haven’t participated in workouts.
So, with little to report as OTAs opened, much of the focus was on Buffalo’s fifth-year quarterback, Allen, who besides his physical skills — huge arm and deceptively elusive running skills — gets almost as many accolades in the locker room for his rare leadership skills.
Totally unpretentious, and not the least bit self-absorbed, Allen’s regular-guy persona has been the single most galvanizing aspect of the team’s camaraderie.
AND, WITH little to report before the opening day of OTAs began, Allen was asked about his ever-expanding role as the team leader.
After the first question, he allowed, “Don’t laugh when I say this, but my dad used to interview me on the way to pre-school, kindergarten, first grade. Every day he would drive us to school. He’d ask us questions like he was interviewing us on the side of the field, so I had a lot of practice with that growing up.
“I’ve had a lot of good people in my life that have kind of shown me the ropes and how to be yourself and be true to you.”
Allen added, “I think that being a leader, the No. 1 quality is self-knowledge and knowing who you are. If you don’t know who you are, I don’t think you can lead a group of men. It’s knowing who you are first and then guys will follow.”
DEFENSIVE TACKLE Jordan Phillips, who returned to Buffalo after two seasons with Arizona, has been particularly impressed.
“Josh is just a guy … that’s the biggest thing in the locker room” he said. “People aren’t scared to talk to him, He’s one of the highest-paid players in the league and he doesn’t act like it.
“That goes a long way with everybody. When (some) people get to the status that he has, they change. He hasn’t changed, he does what he does and he’s great at it.”
Allen admitted of his leadership being embraced, “There’s definitely some gratitude there, especially when guys start talking about you that way.
“But if you talk to anybody on the team, they’ll tell you, I just try to be myself. That’s it. I don’t try to change who I am no matter who’s around me.”
He added, “I like joking, I like having a fun time. But when the pads get on, I mean business and I want to do everything I can to help this team win football games.
“When guys can see that from their quarterback, I think it carries over. I’m as selfless as possible”
