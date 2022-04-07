Full disclosure, I’m not a casino person.
Since the Seneca-Allegany facility opened in 2004, other than a few shows, and an occasional dinner that required a stroll through the gaming area, no visit involved a single cent being gambled.
Slot machines seemed a noisy way to have money siphoned from your wallet and, given that I’m an old-fashioned guy, there was also my concern that technology (read: computer chips) were deciding the odds of winning.
And card games, they’re easy enough to organize at home with your friends.
Clearly, casinos look as they do because there’s a market for what’s offered.
And, no, I’m hardly anti-gambling, though some people who say they are don’t see the hypocrisy of buying lottery tickets or playing bingo.
But when it comes to wagering, we all have our preferences.
In my case, it’s NFL and college football games and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. A late friend of mine for years took wagers from his buddies, technically illegal, of course, and we’d eventually settle up on our modest bets.
FOOTBALL appealed to me because the short schedule seemed to guarantee maximum effort from the players. And in the NCAAs, it’s one-and-done, and with that lone chance, participants tend to leave it all on the floor.
Oh, I had rules. From an ethical standpoint, I never wagered on a Bills game and, knowing football teams merely needed to win — college or pro — would never give more than a touchdown when betting the favorite.
Anyway, with the passing of my friend, I hadn’t wagered on ANY game in over two years.
By then, sports gambling was allowed in an increasing number of states but what really stoked my concern was recent legislation that permitted mobile wagering.
Starting in January, TV was rife with ads for Caesars, FanDuel, Bet MGM, Draft Kings, Bet Rivers and similar sites.
The idea that wagering on a sports event was a mobile phone app away gave me chills, especially since those commercials were so well-crafted to bring in potential bettors. All of them, after a customer signed up, offered ridiculously long odds to assure an initial win or rewarded a loss with an introductory betting credit of up to $1,000.
As one reviewer of online sports wagering noted, “It’s crazy, they’re trying to kill each other off.”
To me, mobile betting is one of the worst pieces of legislation ever passed. A problem gambler with a cell phone app seems particularly at risk with the sites’ cacophony of ads suggesting, “It’s just how much you want to win,” especially if that person is alone and alcohol is involved.
THEN, TOO, the thought of giving a debit or credit card number to a sports book makes me apoplectic.
But, when this year’s NCAAs were about to start, my thought was there had to be a wagering alternative.
Sure enough, the Seneca Nation’s three Western New York casinos all have their own Sports Books.
After some quick research — the key one being that those wagers are cash-only — I went to Salamanca to make a few bets and possibly get a column out of my assumption of what would be screaming fans watching the games unfold on TV.
However, a half-hour before the first tip-off on the opening Thursday afternoon, there were two people in the sports lounge, me and another guy.
There was nobody in the ticket-seller/cashier area, that chore easily handled by four betting kiosks which are open 24/7.
After a quick tutorial from the only other bettor there, I made ten $10 bets — you can wager as little as a dollar — and I was out of there in minutes. The ease and convenience astonished me. That first day, I went 8-2 on my bets, which certainly served as a prompt to return, which I did before each day’s games. When the tournament ended, I was money ahead — albeit with small bets — and that was even with Kansas coming up a point short of the four being given in the finals.
But I had fun doing it, without a big investment and with the security of knowing my bets were made with cash and not a card.
Sadly, during my stops at the casino for the NCAAs, the Sports Book was sparsely attended and it occurred to me that maybe the reason was mobile gambling. Was a smart phone and credit card beginning to preclude in-person wagering? After all, recent statistics indicate that 45% of sports gambling takes place online.
And if that’s the case, in my mind, that’s far from a good thing.
