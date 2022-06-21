Some thoughts on two stories that broke Saturday. One was the retirement of Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop. The other, curiously, was Bills Hall of Fame defensive end Bruce Smith’s annoyance at fans of Jacksonville tackle Tony Boselli, touting his HOF credentials, for pointing out that he had outplayed the Buffalo star in the Jaguars’ 30-27 win in a 1996 playoff game at Orchard Park.
LET’S START with Bruce because there’s a lot to unpack.
The Super Bowl era Bills roster was loaded with big egos — Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed et al — but none was larger than Smith’s.
And though Bruce never had a problem with self-esteem, it was paradoxical that he felt obligated to defend his reputation and public perception at every opportunity.
He made it clear that the pecking order of the best defensive ends in NFL history started with him.
This was a guy who was a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, is the NFL’s all-time sack leader and no player at his position, other than Reggie White, is considered near his equal.
Smith’s credentials are impeccable.
And, yet, there was that insecurity.
It became a standing joke among the media that the rare times when Bruce had a less-than-impressive game, he’d tell the press that he was “tying up two and three blockers so that my teammates could make plays.”
It was as if he had to explain why, on that particular day, he wasn’t the best defensive player on the field … which he was most of the time.
Indeed, before every game, opposing coaches maintained that “Job No. 1 is to find a way to control Bruce Smith.”
But this Boselli issue is just bizarre.
In a lengthy Instagram post Bruce wrote, “On the one hand, I’m quite flattered to be considered the gold standard by which another player’s game can be measured to determine his qualification into the HOF. But on a more serious level, I and other HOFers believe it sets a horrible precedent to negatively zero in on a standing member of the Hall’s play in order to validate the candidacy of a nominee.”
The reference was to Boselli supporters who pointed out in that playoff game, he held the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year to three tackles and two quarterback pressures.
Smith considered that tack to be “underhanded” as it put a Hall-of-Fame hopeful against a current HOF member.
He added, “Statements that were made addressing, disparaging, attacking a sitting member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in that fashion are unacceptable. This needs to be nipped in the bud right now before it happens again.”
Smith was supposedly concerned a precedent could be set for Hall of Famers being forced to react by speaking out against candidates for induction.
In fairness, at least Bruce waited until Boselli was voted in — back in February, by the way — saying “I did not want to put my thumb on the scale while the voting process was taking place. Publicly, we don’t go out and say anything negative about any candidate.”
Of course, in the same social media post, Smith did exactly that, intimating Boselli, who played only 91 games in a seven-year, injury-ended career, doesn’t merit Hall of Fame induction.
He maintained, “In Jacksonville, Leon Searcy bore the arduous task of protecting Mark Brunell’s blind side, while Tony benefited from protecting the extremely-talented, mobile left-handed quarterback. During my nineteen years in the NFL several outstanding LTs, such as Bruce Armstrong, Richmond Webb and Will Wolford, all had stellar games against me. Perhaps they too would be wise to build HOF campaigns highlight(ing) that fact.”
Even in criticizing a fellow Hall-of-Famer, Bruce’s self-admiration was on full display.
But here’s the weird part.
No other member of “The Hall” has expressed similar outrage, and it was Boselli’s fans who mentioned that game; he wasn’t touting his candidacy. Then, too, fans have zero to do with Hall of Fame voting; that’s handled by a 49-person national board of selectors.
And one final thought, the game against Boselli that incurred Bruce’s ire was 26 seasons ago … twenty-six.
MEANWHILE, McKillop’s retirement takes away one of my favorite college hoops coaches and the announcement was a virtual afterthought.
Davidson scheduled a press conference to announce that its most famous basketball alum, Steph Curry, would be having his No. 30 retired, after getting his degree 13 years subsequent to leaving school to go to the NBA. He led the Wildcats to the NCAA’s 2008 Elite Eight.
Curry’s Golden State Warriors had just won their fourth NBA title — he was the Finals MVP — with him on the roster.
It was then that the 71-year-old McKillop revealed he was retiring and handing the reins to son Matt, a former Wildcat player and his dad’s associate head coach.
The elder McKillop won 634 games with 10 trips to the NCAAs in his 33 seasons, 17 of which ended with at least 20 wins.
But what made him special was his class and dignity.
In an era when college coaches tend toward wearing sweats on the sideline, McKillop, who had distinguished white hair, perfectly coiffed, opted for expensive suits.
In press conferences, win or lose, he answered virtually every question in his opening remarks, without even being asked.
Bob was a credit to his profession, the college game is poorer for his exit and I’ll miss him.
