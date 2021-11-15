Some takes from the Bills’ decisive 45-17 win over the Jets on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium in the Meadowlands:
— One favor Buffalo did for Jets coach Robert Saleh, it made his decision on next week’s starting quarterback against Miami easy.
Unless rookie Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall draft pick by New York, still hasn’t recovered from the sprained knee that kept him out the last three games, no way he doesn’t get the call against the Dolphins.
It took only one game for the Bills to trample the short-lived legend of Mike White.
White, who replaced Wilson, is in his fourth year in the league, but hadn’t taken an NFL snap since being drafted by Dallas in 2018.
Still, he started against Cincinnati, 5-2 at the time, threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 upset win and immediate NYC celebrity status followed.
But, two weeks later, Buffalo exploded the myth.
Against the Bills, who have surrendered the fewest points and passing yards in the league, White endured an abysmal afternoon, throwing four interceptions. He finished 24-of-44 passing and that quartet of picks left him with an abysmal 33.4 passer rating.
Mercifully, Saleh pulled him in the late going and put in veteran Joe Flacco.
— After two straight games of scoring under their average, the Bills returned to form, putting up the most points since hanging 56 on the Dolphins in last year’s regular-season finale.
Best of all, they did it without solely relying on Josh Allen’s arm. Oh, he had a fine game, 21-of-28 passing for 366 yards with two touchdown passes, an interception and a solid 125.5 passer rating.
But, this time he got some help, as Buffalo rushed for 139 yards, the most since the second game of the season when they logged 143 at Miami.
— The Bills’ biggest offensive issue this season has been the lack of a consistent running game, but they found one against the Jets.
Indeed, those 139 yards came on 24 carries, but subtract the four attempts by quarterbacks Allen and Davis Webb for no yards and Buffalo averaged nearly seven yards on 20 tries.
But, most impressively, four of the Bills’ six touchdowns were supplied by the running game. Backs Matt Breida (3 carries for 28 yards), Zach Moss (7-27) and Devin Singletary (7-43) all scored as did wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie on an 8-yard jet sweep.
The only issue was that both Breida and Singletary fumbled, a good way to end up in coach Sean McDermott’s Chateau de Bow-wow. Indeed, though Singletary recovered his bobble on the run, the last time he turned the ball over, we saw a lot more of Moss.
Breida, who had been inactive for five straight games, seemingly made his bid for more playing time with a pair of 15-yard scores (one rushing, one receiving). But then came his ugly fumble in mid-stride that the Jets jumped on.
It will be interesting to see how McDermott uses that trio next Sunday against Indianapolis in Orchard Park.
— Once again, Buffalo’s defense stepped up, including a rarity, as every member of the starting secondary got a takeaway.
Cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace, nickel back Taron Johnson and safety Jordan Poyer all logged interceptions and fellow safety Micah Hyde forced and recovered a fumble.
The Bills, who entered the game with the NFL’s best takeaway/giveaway ratio at plus-11, padded their margin. The five forced turnovers made for a net of plus-three, taking away the Allen interception and Breida’s lost fumble.
Buffalo, now plus-14, remains atop the league.
— Lost in Buffalo’s impressive win was how important it was. At 6-3, it kept the Bills a half game ahead of the surging Patriots (6-4) AFC East standings. It also kept them tied for second in the conference with Baltimore and possibly Las Vegas, pending Sunday night’s game, behind only Tennessee (8-2). The Bills and Pats have yet to play either of their home-and-home series games.
— In the other good news department, after an embarrassing 12 penalties for 118 yards in last week’s 9-6 loss at Jacksonville, Buffalo rebounded for only seven for 50 yards against the Jets … and no dumb ones, as even an unnecessary roughness call against defensive end A.J. Epenesa was marginal. The only before or after the whistles calls against the Bills were false starts by Singletary and wide receiver Cole Beasley.
