ORCHARD PARK — Well, to the surprise of nobody who can read a depth chart, the Bills grabbed their biggest need in the first round of Thursday night’s NFL Draft.
Their desperation at cornerback was answered when they selected Florida’s Kaiir Elam, though they had to make a trade to do it.
Certainly, general manager Brandon Beane had to be a bit edgy when the top-three ranked corners – LSU’s Derek Stingley, third, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, fourth, and Washington’s Trent McDuffie, 21st – were off the board as their pick approached at No. 25.
And though Clemson’s Andrew Booth, who many predicted Buffalo would take, was still there, Beane indicated he was nervous after the Chiefs took McDuffie at 21, so he moved up two positions, past Dallas, even though it didn’t project to pick a corner, to No. 23, trading places with Baltimore at the cost of a fourth rounder, to take Elam.
Clearly, Buffalo had the 5-11½, 191-pounder graded higher than Booth, who wasn’t taken in the first round.
AS BEANE explained after the pick, “We had a good grade on Kaiir and were down to one player (we had) in the first round on our board. So at that point it just made sense. I’m not sure what (Dallas) would have taken … there was a lot of trade action going on too so it’s not just who (the Cowboys) might take, it’s what teams behind them might do. It just felt like (Elam) was in striking distance.
“Obviously, I’ve been hearing it loud and clear ‘(the Bills) don’t have a corner’ from every single one of you (in the media), neighbors, kids, everyone. So we’ll all sleep good tonight knowing we added a corner.”
Then, turning serious, he added, “(Cornerback) is where we wanted to add depth and we looked in free agency. We looked last year in the draft for a corner, but we had to follow our board. If we’d have missed here (on Elam), you still don’t know how it’s going to fall tomorrow at 57 (Buffalo’s second-round pick) and he was in striking range. We still need to draft well. You’d love to just sit there and not (make the trade) but he was sitting out there and we just felt he was going to be a great fit in our defense.”
OF ELAM’S skills, Beane noted, “He’s got some versatility in the sense that he can play off (zone), he can play press (man-to-man), he gives us a little size, a little length … he’s got speed. He gives Leslie (Frazier, defensive coordinator) more options as to what he can do with him.”
Of the last-minute trade, he added, “We didn’t talk to a team (before pick No.) 20 … we didn’t even call.
“We want to be strong (at cornerback), we looked at some guys in free agency but they got out of our price range to what we could fit (under the salary cap). We did think, going into this draft, there were some guys that fit us … but you start seeing a run on them. The early guys went (Stingley and Gardner) and then McDuffie goes and it was like, ‘Let’s go now.’ I was worried about someone trading in front of us, knowing a lot of people had us pegged as taking a corner.”
But he added, “Drafting Kaiir doesn’t mean he’s going to be a starter for the Buffalo Bills. He adds another guy with some size and some length. We’re not a team that just throws rookies out there, we make them earn it.”
