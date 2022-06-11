Come Tuesday at Highmark Stadium, the Bills will host their mandatory three-day minicamp, albeit without pads or contact.
Still, for coach Sean McDermott and his 20-coach staff it’s their first opportunity to observe the full roster under competitive circumstances as the initial step toward making key personnel decisions on roster cutdown day.
Yesterday the focus was on Buffalo’s offense, today it will be on the defense and specialists.
Line: Marv Levy, the Bills Hall-of-Fame coach, used to muse, “What you do speaks so loudly nobody can hear what you say.”
That’s true of this position.
In the 2019, ‘20 and ‘21 drafts, Buffalo used high picks to tab defensive linemen: tackle Ed Oliver and end Greg Rousseau in the first round and ends A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham in the second. Also, in ‘18, tackle Harrison Phillips was tabbed in Round 3.
You’d think those five players, all taken by general manager Brandon Beane, would be enough of a foundation.
Wrong.
Phillips left as a free agent this spring and Beane moved to bolster his defensive front on the open market, starting with aging end/outside linebacker Von Miller, one of the NFL’s best. He also brought back Buffalo’s 2016 first-rounder, Shaq Lawson, an end, and former Bills tackle Jordan Phillips, plus interior veterans DaQuan Jones, Tim Settle and Eli Ankou all as free agents.
In total, 16 defensive linemen will be at minicamp which says Beane and McDermott still aren’t satisfied with this unit, especially when it comes to generating a pass rush.
Linebackers: This is "show me” season for middle backer Tremaine Edmunds, for whom the Bills traded back into the first round in 2018. He’s had his moments, but has produced precious few big plays … especially for a player drafted so highly.
Outside backer Matt Milano has been the reverse, way more productive than might be expected of a fifth-rounder.
A.J. Klein was turned loose for salary cap considerations, but Buffalo rarely uses three backers and could move Miller back to that position, if necessary. Among those bidding for roster spots are third-round draft pick Terrel Barnard and veterans Tyrel Dodson and special teams standout Tyler Matakevich.
Secondary: The Bills are strong at safety with Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer, assuming his contract issue is solved, especially with three solid backups — Damar Hamlin, Jaquan Johnson and Josh Thomas — in reserve.
However, the same can’t be said of cornerback, this team’s most vulnerable unit. Pro Bowl corner Tre’Davious White is recovering from knee surgery and is questionable to return by the beginning of training camp. Last season’s other starter, Levi Wallace, went to the Steelers as a free agent. That leaves the spot opposite White to first-round draft choice Kaiir Elam, the presumptive starter, though he’ll be learning on the fly.
Most of the time, the Bills start three cornerbacks and Buffalo has a quality one in nickel back Taron Johnson, who isn’t about to change positions.
That leaves a group of youngsters — Dane Jackson, Siran Neal, Cam Lewis, Tim Harris and Nick McCloud — hoping to fill the void in the team’s weakest position.
Specialists: Two of these spots are locked as long-snapper Reid Ferguson is one of the NFL’s best and placekicker Tyler Bass — hitting 85% of his field goal attempts playing half his games in tricky Western New York weather — is among the league’s upper echelon.
The question is punter or, more correctly, punter/holder.
Matt Haack, whom the Bills signed after letting Cory Bojorquez walk in a salary dispute a year ago, had pedestrian NFL numbers of 42 and 38 yards in gross and net punting last season. In response, Buffalo, in the draft’s sixth round, tabbed Matt Araiza, one of the country’s top college punters. However, the “Punt God,” as he is called, isn’t the lock fans might think. Over half of his kicks were in weather-perfect San Diego and, for all his length, his hang time — critical in the NFL — was substandard. Then, too, also serving as his team’s placekicker, Araiza wasn’t a holder, a critical skill and one at which Haack excels. That ability might ultimately decide the job.
