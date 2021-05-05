BELMONT — Led by double-winners Rudy Polk, Hunter Stuck and Lloyd Kinnicutt, the Bolivar-Richburg boys track and field team picked up season-opening victories over Fillmore and Genesee Valley on Friday.
B-R defeated Fillmore 77-15 and Genesee Valley 63-50. GV topped fillmore 70-29.
For the Wolverines, Polk won the 100-meter dash and long jump, Stuck won the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles and Lloyd Kinnicutt took the shot put and discus. Also for B-R, Jason Greason took the 400 and Caden Giardini won the 3,200.
For Genesee Valley, Brock Ellsessor won the 200 and high jump. Christian Lopez took the triple jump. Fillmore’s Matt Majores won the 800.
BOYS
Wellsville 60, Cuba-Rushford 55, Scio 37
CUBA — Wellsville took two of three relays and had three individuals in a tight victory in a tri-meet.
Gavin Dickerson won the 800, Ben Jordan won the 3,200 and Wyatt Scott won the 400 hurdles for the Lions.
Cuba-Rushford’s Brayden Lavery won the 100 and 200 and Noah Seigel won the 400 and the 110 hurdles. Josh Ward took the high jump and Hunter Williams won the discus.
Scio’s Ayden Faulkner won the long and triple jumps, Greg Wesche won the 1,600 and Carter Silsby took the shot put.
GIRLS
Fillmore 48, Bolivar-Richburg 43
Bolivar-Richburg 55, Genesee Valley 29
Fillmore 52, Genesee Valley 21
BELMONT — Individual winners Jesse Rust (100 hurdles), Ava Sylvester (400), Rachel Hatch (200) and Morgan Byer (high jump) led Fillmore to two victories.
For Genesee Valley, Lizzie Bentley won the discus and shot put and Moriah Clendenin won the 100. B-R’s Kori Thomas won the 400 hurdles and Brena Walp won the triple jump.
Wellsville 70, Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale 38, Scio 27
CUBA — Double-winner Alyssa Durrough took home first in the shot put and discus to lead Wellsville to first out of three teams.
Also winning events for the Lions were Brooklyn Stisser (400), Cynthia Covell (3,000), Hannah Dunnaway (400 hurdles) and Kaelyn Crawford (long jump).
Cuba-Rushford/Hinsdale’s Natalie Goble won the 100 and 200, while Hailey Kumpf (800) and Libby Drum (1,500) also won events.
Scio’s Aaliyah Harmon won the 100 hurdles and Lexi Crossley took the triple jump.