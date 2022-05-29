CALEDONIA — The Bolivar-Richburg boys track and field team, much like its Section 6 counterparts Franklinville/Ellicottville, Pioneer and Allegany-Limestone, has been a juggernaut all season.
Behind star athletes Jarrod Polk, Ethan Coleman and Lloyd Kinnicutt, the Wolverines have been formidable in just about every facet. And they put that arsenal on full display Friday night.
Polk was superb, winning four individual titles, Coleman and Kinnicutt each won two first-place patches as B-R claimed first of 15 teams at the Section 5 Class B4 team championships at Caledonia-Mumford Central School. The Wolverines, who claimed an impressive nine of 19 events, edged Byron-Bergen, 124-117, for the top spot, while Dundee-Bradford finished third with 69 points. Noah Seigel won two solo titles to lead Cuba-Rushford to a solid sixth place.
Polk led the field in both the 100 (:11.49) and 200 (:23.15), plus the long jump (20-8 ½) and triple jump (44-¼). Coleman captured the 400 (:52.94) and pole vault (10-6) while taking second, behind his teammate, in the 200 (:23.73). Kinnicutt won the shot put (43-8 ¼) and discus (129-4).
Hunter Stuck also had a big day, winning the 800 (2:05.62) while placing in both the 110 hurdles (3rd, :16.96) and 400 hurdles (2nd, 1:00.03). B-R also earned key points with Logan Pforter finishing fourth in the 3,000 steeplechase (12:13.33) and two fourth-place relay teams (1,600, 3:53.82; 3,200, 10:31.42).
Seigel claimed both hurdles events, taking the 110 in :16.44 and the 400 in :58.08. He’ll be competing at the Section 5 Division II state qualifier meet on Friday at Eastridge High School in both events.
Also for the Rebels, Tristan Clayson was fourth in the discus (102-8) and Hunter Rix (100, :11.94) and Anderson Seigel (200, :24.99) added a fifth place. The Rebels’ 400 relay team of Brayden Lavery, Anderson Seigel, Alex Baron and Rix was second in :46.62.
On the girls’ side, B-R and C-R placed 11th and 15th, respectively, of 15 teams. Byron-Bergen won the team title with 144 points, with Harley-Allendale-Columbia (87) and Red Creek (67) rounding out the top three.
For B-R, Leila Knight was second in the shot put (26-8 ¼) and sixth in discus (76-0) and Kori Thomas was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:16.47). The Wolverines also took fourth in the 1,600 relay (4:49.51). Sofia Riquelme paced C-R with a fourth in the 400 (1:06.19).
CLASS B5 MEET
GV boys top Big 30, tie for 5th
OVID — Morgan Torrey led the Genesee Valley boys to a tie for fifth (29 points, with Northstar Christian) among 15 teams at South Seneca High School.
Torrey won a solo title in the high jump (5-10) while finishing third in the triple jump (39-9) and fifth in the long jump (17-7 ¼). Also for the Jaguars, Zach Bourne was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:10.95) and their 400 relay team placed fourth in the :48.69.
Friendship/Scio’s Jordan White also had a standout showing, winning a championship in the long jump (19-4 ½) while taking third in the 200 (:24.84) and fourth in the 100 (:12.21). Behind him, F/S finished 10th (20 points). For Fillmore, which finished 14th (11 points), Eli Strickland was fourth in the 3,200 (11:41.41) and the 3,200 relay team grabbed third in 10:12.17. For Houghton (15th, 4 points), Henry Sardina logged a pair of fifths — in the 100 (:12.38) and 200 (:25.62).
Arkport/Canaseraga won the team title with 148 points while Wheatland-Chili (93) and Marion (71) finished a distant second and third, respectively.
On the girls’ side, Fillmore finished a Big 30-best eighth of 14 teams with 33 points. Rachel Hatch led the Eagles by reaching the podium in the 100 hurdles (3rd, :18.51) and taking fifth in the 200 (:29.39). Emma Beardsley was fourth in the shot put (25-10 ½) and fifth in discus (5th, 63-1).
Fillmore won a sectional title with a first in the 3,200 relay (10:51.83) and its 1,600 relay team took second (4:38.97).
For Genesee Valley (10th, 21 points), Sophie Zilgitt won the pentathlon convincingly, totaling 1,800 points (279 more than the second-place finisher). As part of that, she finished first in the 800, long jump and high jump). Additionally, Alicia Borden was second in the high jump (4-8) and fifth in the 400 (1:06.87).
Melana Davenport medaled with a third in the shot put (27-½) for Friendship/Scio, which placed 14th overall (8 points).
Arkport/Canaseraga won the team crown with 145 points followed by Marion (62) and Northstar Christian (59).