ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s fared well in these playoff-like games before.
Under similar circumstances in 2019, the St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team’s current core helped beat Saint Louis on Senior Day for the No. 4 seed in the Atlantic 10 Tournament. That same group is also 5-1 at A-10s, has come within a last-second 3-pointer of a pair of tournament titles and, with its current starting five, won several big games last year to secure the program’s first double championship.
So, no, this moment is anything but too big.
And still, in perhaps its final go-round inside the Reilly Center, there’s still plenty through which this decorated quintet of seniors must wade.
This will mark one of the more unique Senior Nights in team annals, the celebration for which will take place after the final horn. It may come without one of its most important cogs in uniform, as center Osun Osunniyi’s status (ankle) remains uncertain. And once again, there’s much at stake, as Bona needs either a win or a Saint Louis loss to VCU tomorrow to sew up that No. 4 seed and a double bye in D.C.
Such is the stage for tonight’s nationally televised showcase rematch (7 o’clock, WPIG-FM, ESPN2-TV) between Bona and Richmond in this regular season finale inside the RC.
“You have veteran guys and I think they understand how important the game is,” Bona coach Mark Schmidt said. “It’s their last game, so there will be some emotions, but (with the later ceremony), that stuff can wait.
“I think those kids, they understand you always remember your last game at the Reilly Center, so they want to go out the right way and they want to play well and that’s the goal: try to win at 9 o’clock (tonight), and hopefully we do that and we have a good senior ceremony afterward.”
IT SEEMS fitting that this grizzled group will end with the Spiders, another veteran lineup with whom it’s had a handful of memorable battles.
In this one, Bona (19-8, 11-5) will try to avenge that 71-61 loss to Richmond from Feb. 4 at the Robins Center, which dropped it to 4-4 in league play and preceded the seven-game win streak that brought it back into top four contention.
But, as the seniors themselves noted, with seven losses, Richmond (19-11, 10-7) can do no better than fifth in seeding. There’s more on the line, then, for Bona, and taking advantage of that — not the post-game festivities — is priority No. 1.
“Playing against them is always fun,” Kyle Lofton said of the Spiders. “Over the years, we actually grew relationships with them, just playing each other (every year) …
“We have a veteran team, but we know what’s at stake. This game is more important to us than it is to them and that’s how we’re going to treat it. We know we gotta win, us being seniors on Senior Night, we know it’s a big thing. It’s emotional, but the game comes first. We want to end it off on a win.”
BONA, and its fans, are well aware of who’s on the opposing side.
This is a Grant Golden- and Jacob Gilyard-led Richmond team, coached by the A-10’s longest-tenured boss in Chris Mooney, against whom the Bonnies had won five-straight before falling a month ago today.
In that one, however, the difference wasn’t Golden or Gilyard, but rather junior forward Tyler Burton, a likely first team all-conference selection who poured in a career-high 36 to ensure a Richmond victory.
Bona knows it must corral Burton while also keeping Golden and Gilyard in check if it’s going to end the season on a high note and make its bid for a return trip to the Big Dance a three-games-in-three days proposition.
“He’s hard to guard,” Schmidt said of Burton, who’s helped the Spiders to a 4-3 mark since beating Bona, including a split with George Mason and a 68-66 win over Saint Louis. “Hopefully we can do a better job than we did against him down there. We gave him a career night, so hopefully he doesn’t have that … but it’s gonna be difficult again.”
THE KEY question: Is there any chance Bona will be at full strength? Schmidt told reporters that it’ll see how Osunniyi, now in only a small ankle brace, responds from practice (Thursday) and handles a walk-through today.
“We’ll see how he does,” the 15th-year coach said, “but yeah, it’ll be a game-time decision.”
The importance of Shoon’s presence isn’t lost on his classmates, who struggled mightily without him on Tuesday against VCU, dropping an ugly 74-51 decision. But even if he can’t go again tonight, they don’t feel any added pressure to elevate their individual games with so much on the line.
“We’re gonna go out there and have fun and come out with a win,” senior Jaren Holmes said. “We just want to be victorious at the end of the day, get that double-bye at all costs. “If Shoon is ready to play, I’ll be excited to go out there again with my brother, the last time in the RC, but if not, he’ll be ready for A-10’s and we’ll have an opportunity to play with him again. We’re not looking too deep into that, we’re not putting that much pressure on ourselves. Ultimately, our motto is to get back to having fun and that’s what we’re gonna do (tonight).”
For Bona, which can also secure its fourth 20-win season since 2016, it all represents an opportunity for the perfect RC sendoff in front of its home (though student-less, due to spring break) crowd.
“For us, 20 wins, Senior Night, in front of the great fans here in Olean, our families and the whole Bonaventure community,” said Holmes, who will be honored alongside Lofton, Osunniyi, Dominick Welch and Jalen Adaway. “It would just be overall a great time, great environment and we know what’s at stake here.”
He then reiterated, “It means more to us than it does to them.”