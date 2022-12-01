SPORTS-PATRIOTS-QB-MAC-JONES-PREPARING-1-YB.jpg

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is chased down by the Buffalo Bills’ Jordan Poyer and Tremaine Edmunds during the third quarter of a Wild Card game at Highmark Stadium last January in Orchard Park.

 Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald

When the Bills and Patriots meet, especially late in the season, there’s always something at stake.

And that couldn’t be more true than tonight at Gillette Stadium (8:15 WKBW-TV, Prime-TV, 95.7 FM, 100.1 FM, 550 AM) in Foxboro.

