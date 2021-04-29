It had already played a significant role over the first month of the season.
Indeed, from the beginning, the COVID-19 pandemic has, perhaps unavoidably, interfered with the Section 6 football season, leading to a number of altered matchups, cancelations and postponements.
And local teams were hardly spared, as only five of eight Big 30 squads have managed to play all four weeks, and three of those have had some kind of a schedule shift — a late change in opponent or game day — along the way.
Now, though, the coronavirus has begun to wreak pure havoc.
After a series of staggered incidents, almost every area program, collectively, has been affected over the last few days. Making it more chaotic is the fact it’s happening in the final week of the regular season, with many teams making a final push for either a playoff spot or seeding.
Here’s how those Big 30 teams have been affected and how new circumstances have changed (or haven’t) their playoff scenarios:
Pioneer (3-0, 2-0)
After losing their matchup with Cheektowaga last week due to an in-house pause, the Panthers had to shift away from a non-league Week 5 matchup with Olean in order to get another league game in.
Initially, Pioneer was going to play that game with the Warriors, but then Cheektowaga went into its own pause, pushing the Panthers into a matchup with first-place Iroquois (3-0, 3-0). Given Pioneer and Iroquois are Class B-1’s only two unbeatens, they’ve each already punched their playoff ticket and are now competing for the league title and the class’s No. 1 seed.
The winner will meet the No. 2 seed from B-2, Olean, in next week’s semis while the loser will take on Maritime Charter.
Olean (3-1, 3-1)With its finale against Pioneer being canceled, Olean was given a Week 5 matchup against league foe Maryvale. That game, however, will have no bearing on the current B-2 standings — Maritime Charter remains the No. 1 seed from that division and Olean the No. 2.
And though the Huskies are locked into their playoff position regardless of tonight’s outcome, they hardly view this contest as “meaningless.”
“Every time we go out on the field, we have a purpose for it,” OHS coach Phil Vecchio said. “Our last message to them (Thursday) was, ‘we want to end the season on a high note.’ We’ve been able to win three games in a row, we certainly don’t want to stumble before our playoff game next. So it’s important to kind of stay on a roll and keep momentum going.”
Franklinville/Ellicottville (3-1, 3-0) and Portville (4-0, 3-0)
Here’s where it gets more interesting.
Both F/E and Portville’s originally scheduled opponents (Maple Grove and Cattaraugus-LV, respectively) were forced to cancel this week due to non-COVID-related reasons, giving those teams offsetting forfeit wins.
But while F/E managed to find a replacement (it’ll play 1-win Silver Creek/Forestville on Saturday), Portville was unable to do the same after having to begin a pause on Wednesday. Because of that, it’s F/E which controls its destiny.
Since both the Titans and Panthers are unbeaten in league play (and could finish that way) and have no head-to-head matchup between them, the tiebreaker would come down to strength of schedule. F/E would have that edge, and earn the No. 1 seed in Class D (while Portville would go to No. 2), with a win over SC/Forestville.
And though that’s no guarantee, coach Jason Marsh warned, the Titans are plenty motivated by the fact they can essentially leapfrog Portville, which currently has a higher margin of victory (the Panthers, for instance, rolled past Salamanca, 54-14, while F/E won that game, 7-0).
“Absolutely,” Marsh said. “If we can get home field throughout or the No. 1 seed, that’s certainly something the guys want. We don’t look past anybody, but if there’s something to play for, that’s certainly a big thing for us.”
For Portville, playing as well as anybody, the more unfortunate factor is that it won’t get another tuneup prior to next week’s semifinals.
“It was a week where we knew we’d be able to get our younger kids some time,” coach Josh Brooks said of the ill-fated contest with C-LV. “We have 17 seniors, and a lot of them play quite a bit. We have another season coming up in the fall and it would have been nice to get these kids some time, and it didn’t work out.
“But we have one focus in the next two weeks and that’s getting to a sectional championship game and hopefully winning it.”
Randolph (1-2, 1-1) and Salamanca (2-2, 1-2)
The Cardinals and Warriors will meet head-to-head tonight, essentially playing for the final two playoff spots in the four-team Class D field.
The winner could secure the No. 3 seed and a matchup against either Portville or F/E in the semifinals while the loser likely will fall to No. 4 and have to play the class’s top seed. The only way that would be disrupted is if SC/Forestville upsets F/E, which would then lead to a tiebreaker scenario for the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds.
It appears likely, however, that, in total, six of the Big 30’s eight Section 6 teams will earn a playoff spot, an impressive accomplishment given that only four teams will advance from each class in this shortened season rather than the typical eight.