HORSEHEADS — A night after officially earning a spot in the NYCBL playoffs, the Olean Oilers went to work toward securing a strong seed out of the West Division with another win on Sunday.
Sunday night’s 18-13 slugfest of a victory for Olean at Horseheads marked the Oilers’ second straight victory and their sixth in their last seven games.
Olean’s lineup launched three home runs, with Chase Fischer (Rider) hitting his fifth of the season, Kendall Haney his third (Herkimer County CC) and Cam Marciniak (Johnsonburg, Pa./Gannon) his first.
The Oilers grabbed control right away with seven first-inning runs against the Hitmen, but Horseheads quickly erased the deficit with a run in the bottom of the first and six in the seventh. But Olean scored the game’s next nine runs, including four in the fifth and three in the seventh to pull back ahead.
Olean marked 22 total hits with at least one from all nine starting batters and at least two from seven of them.
Leadoff man Blaise Zeiders (Lock Haven), playing right field, feasted on Horseheads pitching as he went 5-for-6 with three doubles — giving him 11 on the season — driving in three runs and scoring twice.
Als for the Oilers, Phoenix Bowman (Iona) went 3-for-6 with two RBI and a run and Haney went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI along with his homer.
Sam Polk (double), Jake Meeker and Fischer (home run, double) had two hits each.
After Dale Beneway pitched the game’s first three innings, Owen Gerba earned the win with a four-inning relief effort, scattering five hits for two earned runs as he struck out five and walked one. Franklinville’s Blake Frank (Keuka) tossed the final two innings in relief, striking out four.
Leading the West by two points over Dansville, Olean has Monday off as it starts the last week of the regular season. The Oilers play six more games through Saturday, starting with a home game Tuesday night at Bradner Stadium against Horseheads.
SATURDAY Olean 5, Genesee 3
HOUGHTON — The Oilers clinched a playoff berth with a win Saturday night at Houghton College, taking the lead for good with a three-run fourth inning.
The Oilers had just four hits in the win, but worked 14 walks against Genesee’s pitchers.
Of those four hits, Blaise Zeiders hit two including a double and scored once. Kevin Reilly had a double, two RBI and a run scored and Toran Smith added a single, RBI and run.
Zeiders led off the fourth with a ground-rule double and later scored on Smith’s sacrifice fly. The Oilers added two more runs with four walks and an error. Olean added two more runs in the eighth on a walk and two hits including Reilly’s RBI double.
With a six-inning start allowing two runs on five hits, Olean pitcher Ryan Johnson (Bellarmine) earned the win. Johnson struck out four and walked three as improved to 5-1 with a 3.85 ERA.
After a scoreless seventh from Paul Tripi, Gavin Hawkes gave the Oilers a two-inning save. Hawks struck out three and walked one, allowing a run on two hits.