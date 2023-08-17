Weather Alert

...LINE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL PRODUCE GUSTY WINDS LATE THIS EVENING... A line of showers with a few embedded thunderstorms will produce a period of gusty winds late this evening. The strong winds will be brief, but will gust 40 to 50 mph at many locations. This line of storms and gusty winds will move across the Buffalo metro area and much of Western New York Between 10 p.m. and midnight, reaching the Rochester metro area and Genesee River Valley around midnight or 1 a.m. Winds may be strong enough to blow over loose items. A few downed tree limbs are also possible.