OLEAN — Pizza King posted a 4-1 record over the weekend to claim the Men’s 48th Annual City Cup softball tournament.
Pizza King started off the tournament with an 18-3 win over House’s Parkwood on Friday night. Pizza King’s second game was Saturday morning against Grand Slam, in which they were triumphant again winning 24-9. After two five-inning games decided by the 15-run rule, Pizza King won a nailbiter against House Detailing in the Winner’s Bracket Championship game 15-13. In that game, Calvert Cup MVP Trevor Claypool went 4-for-4 with two home runs, while Jared Kilmer added four hits and Scotty McKibben chipped in with three hits.
After a long rain delay, House Detailing defeated PT Focus in the losers bracket championship to get a rematch against Pizza King for the title. House Detailing had to beat Pizza King twice to claim the championship. They did complete the first half of the deal.
House Detailing came out swinging and beat Pizza King 25-16 in the first game of the championship. In that game, Gage Babcock and Gavin Backcock both had two home runs and four hits each. Tre Garzel also had four hits for House Detailing. Danny Bassage hit three home runs for Pizza King.
Pizza King was way too much to handle in Game 2, however, putting up 47 runs to rout House Detaining 47-26 and cap the night off winning the title. There were several standout players on both sides in the high-scoring affair. Claypool went 7-for-8 with three HRs, while Danny Bassage (two home runs), Dylan Steen and Zach Hemphill also had eight hits, while Christian Churokos led all hitters with eight hits in the final game.
All tournament long, Pizza King was led by Claypool, the Calvert Cup MVP. Claypool ended the tournament going 20-for-23, with nine home runs.
The Dave Lee Golden Glove award went to Garret Babcock from House Detailing and the Billy Harter Team Sportsmanship award went to House’s Parkwood.