OLEAN — Thanks to his speed and elusiveness, Jamison Pittman has earned the nickname “Hot Wheels” from the Bradner Stadium press box announcer.
It sure fit Friday night. The speedy Olean High running back scored on a 74-yard pass and a 66-yard run to key the Huskies to a 32-6 Section 6, Class B South victory over East Aurora/Holland.
In earning its first victory of the season, OHS (1-3, 1-1 league) also registered four turnovers on the Blue Devils’ first four possessions en route to building a 26-0 halftime lead.
The convincing win over EAH (0-4, 0-3) gives Olean coach Phil Vecchio hope for what’s to come. Asked if a game like this can turn around a season, he said: “One hundred percent.”
“That’s what we had talked to them (the OHS players) about,” Vecchio added. “We were 0-3, but we were 0-1 in the league. Now we’re 1-1 in the league. The goal next week is to go 1-0 next week and go from there. The playoffs are certainly still a possibility for us. Every league win helps, and we’ve got all league games left.”
Pittman produced 188 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. The senior added 85 yards and another score receiving.
If the “Hot Wheels” moniker hasn’t stuck by now it likely never will.
“We call him that all the time,” Vecchio said with a grin. “He’s just a dynamic ball player.”
On the 74-yard receiving score, Pittman caught a pass from Railey Silvis on a crossing route and raced the final 55 yards down the sideline. On the 66-yard run, he took the ball up the middle and weaved through a host of EA/H defenders.
Pittman’s big night helped the Huskies accumulate 244 yards on the ground. In their first three games, they had 303 rushing yards total and scored 41 points.
“We really challenged our lineman this week to get after people and stay on people,” Vecchio said. “We’ve got two dynamic guys in the backfield (Pittman and Silvis) that can bust it at any time. I thought they stepped up. We played better on the offensive line and it worked out tonight.”
The defense also made big plays for Olean. A fumble recovery set up Pittman’s 1-yard score and a 6-0 lead. On the next possession, Codie Tidd returned another Blue Devil fumble 30 yards for a 12-0 advantage.
Yet, perhaps the most impressive OHS defensive play was made by Julius Childs. The linebacker knocked the ball away from Maxwell Frier as the EAH quarterback extended it to the goaline for what appeared to be a sure touchdown. The fumble bounced out of bounds in the endzone and the Huskies took over on a touchback.
On the ensuing drive, Silivs hit Pittman for the long score on a 3-and-15 pass.
Silvis threw for 107 yards and two touchdowns. His other scoring pass went to Zach Byrne for 11 yards on a fourth-down play in the third quarter.
Tidd and Cade Anastasia recorded interceptions for the Huskies, who host Dunkirk next Friday.
“One thing in the first three games we were disappointed in is our roster is not huge and our best players have to play both ways,” Vecchio said. “That’s just the way it is. They just weren’t making it. Tonight was really the first time all of our guys stayed healthy.”
Frier ran for 86 yards and threw for 95, including a 23-yarder to William Mersmann for the Blue Devils’ lone touchdown.
East Aurora/Holland 0 0 6 0 — 6
Olean High 12 14 6 0 — 32
First Quarter
Olean High — Jamison Pittman 1 run (44 yards, 7 plays after fumble recovery); kick failed, 6-0
Olean High — Codie Tidd 30 fumble return; kick failed 12-0
Second Quarter
Olean High — Pittman 74 pass from Railey Silvis (80 yards, 5 plays after fumble recovery; pass failed, 18-0
Olean High — Zach Byrne 11 pass from Silvis (53 yards, 8 plays); Silvis run, 26-0
Third Quarter
Olean High — Pittman 66 run (66 yards, 1 play); kick failed, 32-0
East Aurora/Holland — William Mersmann 23 pass from Maxwell Fier (81 yards, 9 plays); pass failed, 32-6
TEAM STATISTICS
EAH OHS
First Downs 12 13
Rushes-Yards 32-133 31-244
Passing Yards 95 107
Comp-Att-Int 10-24-2 4-11-0
Total Offense 228 351
Fumbles-Lost 3-3 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-50 9-95
Punts-Avg 4-42.3 3-30.7
Total Plays 58 42