YORKSHIRE — Chris Edwards described it as “the perfect way to end my dual meet career.”
Earlier this week, it was announced that the longtime and hugely successful Pioneer wrestling coach would be stepping down at season’s end. And though he had to wait an extra two days to have his sendoff after the originally scheduled home finale with Cheektowaga was postponed from Wednesday due to inclement weather, the fact it was on a Friday night may have only made it sweeter.
There was an undeniable energy in the building, Edwards said. And the Panthers rode it to another dominant victory.
Pioneer won every match aside from a double forfeit at 110 pounds — seven by win, one by decision and one by major decision — in a 67-0 blanking of Cheektowaga in its ECIC Division III finale. The Panthers, who had already wrapped up a ninth-straight league title, finished the regular season 12-3 (6-0) league while pushing their mark of consecutive ECIC wins to 64-straight.
Seniors Xander Kirsch (145, pin), Aeddon Landphair (138, pin), Brady Heckathorn (189, pin), Brandon Doyle (152, pin) and Mateo Rodriguez (185, 6-2 decision) led the way for Pioneer.
“The kids just wrestled outstanding matches,” said Edwards, who finished his dual meet career with a mark of 231-79. “We had all five in the lineup tonight, with all five getting wins, that was great. Our crowd was unbelievable as usual; the gym was packed. It was a great environment for our seniors.
“I’m really happy that they get to go out like this, that they carried on the tradition. A lot of people doubted that they’d be able to keep up the streak and win championships, but they put an exclamation point on that. They didn’t just win, they dominated. We beat the second-place team in our league, 62-3. The kids really stepped up; tonight was about them.”
NON-LEAGUEMaple Grove 42, Salamanca 21SALAMANCA — Ty Kraft (132 pounds), Mattias Kraft (138), Daniel Quattrone (152) and Matthew Trim (189) all collected pins to key Maple Grove.
On Salamanca’s Senior Night, senior 126-pounder Konner Spring pinned Jaxon Kraft in 1:06 for the Warriors (1-16), pushing his match win streak to 14-straight, and Keegan Hardy decisioned Kolden McCall, 6-4, at 215 pounds. Salamanca also picked up a pair of forfeits.
“Konner’s on a pretty good win streak,” SHS coach Keith Jones said. “That’s 14 in a row for him. He got hurt at Gowanda, but he’s just been on a tear since then.”
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Allegany-Limestone 3, Fillmore 0ALLEGANY — Jacob Herbert dropped in eight kills and Allegany-Limestone moved to 11-3 with a 25-22, 25-17, 25-21 sweep.
Andrew Forrest collected seven kills and five aces and Tyler Griffin handed out 21 assists for the Gators.
Nathan Tanner totaled five kills while Henry Decker had six blocks and three kills for Fillmore.
AT YORKSHIRE Pioneer 67, Cheektowaga 0
102: Grandits (P) forfeit, 110: double forfeit, 118: Wright (P) 1:03 Schinl, 126: Maid (P) 2:40 Hassan, 132: Opferbeck (P) forfeit, 138: Landphair (P) 5:30 Ortiz, 145: Kirsch (P) maj. dec. 12-0 Noor, 152: Doyle (P) 1:54 Alsamara, 160: McKerrow (P) 3:56 Sing, 172: Smith (P) :51 Kibrra, 189: Heckathorn (P) 1:33 Schiavone, 215: Matheis (P) forfeit, 285*: Rodriguez (P) 6-2 Parsons.
AT SALAMANCA Maple Grove 42, Salamanca 21
102: double forfeit, 110*: double forfeit, 118: Tomlinson (MG) forfeit, 126: K. Spring (S) 1:06 J. Kraft, 132: Ty Kraft (MG) 3:54 Seeley, 138: M. Kraft (MG) 1:51 Jimerson, 145: Danielson (MG) med. forfeit, 152: D. Quattrone (MG) :29 A. Spring, 160: L. Quattrone (MG) forfeit, 172: Wilson (S) forfeit, 189: Trim (MG) :15 Ka. Hardy, 215: Ke. Hardy (S) 6-4 McCall, 285: Ian Breazeale (S) forfeit.