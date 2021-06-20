YORKSHIRE — The Pioneer wrestling team capped off a perfect season in dual meets by running away with the Section 6 Division II championship and collecting three individual sectional titles.
The Panthers cleared the field of 28 teams with a total of 126.5 points, 30 ahead of runner-up Falconer/Cassadaga Valley’s 93.5.
Pioneer’s Daniel Kirsch, Kameron Riordan and Alex Miley each won their weight classes by going 3-0 in the tournament.
“I felt like the boys exceeded expectations,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards said. “I felt like going into the tournament we definitely could be considered the favorite and I thought that it would be fairly close between a few teams and we kind of dominated. We ended up winning by 33 points, which is a tremendous margin. We had five kids in the finals, three of them champions and on top of that we had eight guys place, seven of them placed top-three.”
Kirsch won at 118 pounds with an 8-4 championship decision over Aidan Gillings of Newfane. Riordan won the 138-pound bracket with a 9-0 major decision in the championship against Luke Tomlinson of Maple Grove. Miley edged out a teammate, Zach Russell, by 5-4 decision in the 172 final.
Kirsch and Riordan were both place-finishers, at fourth and fifth respectively, in the New York state championships in 2020. The NYSPHSAA canceled all state championships this year due to COVID concerns and delays to the sports schedule.
Russell (172) and Brady Heckathorn (152) were both second-place finishers. Donald Bennett (160) and Austin Noel (285) placed third and Alex Schenk (189) took fourth for Pioneer.
Portville, which marked 22 points, had its own sectional champion, as Dakota Mascho went 3-0 on the day at 160 pounds. Mascho pinned Springville’s Nick Brown in 3:04.
“Brady Heckathorn, at 152, he lost in the finals but he's only a 10th grader,” Edwards said. “He made tremendous strides this year.
“I thought that Alex or Zach had a chance to win it (at 172), so it was a pleasant surprise that both of them were in the finals against each other.”
Olean (18 points) had a second-place finisher as Conner Walsh made the championship round of the 215-pound bracket. Walsh lost a close decision, 7-5 to Falconer’s Brock Johnson, in the finals.
Salamanca had 16 points, led by two fourth-place finishers: Konner Spring (132) and Devin Bialaszewski (285).
Franklinville (13 points) had Everett Leonard placed third at 152, winning a 10-2 major decision over Iroquois’ Tristan DeGrace in the consolation final.
As coach of the host school, Edwards said he thought the tournament went well at Pioneer. He was thrilled for his wrestlers and those around the region to be able to hold sectional championships this year.
“It was great having it in the gym, the boys did a great job with the setup and our school support staff and administration were super-helpful,” he said. Once the first whistle started, it was just wrestling so that was cool.
“It felt great (to finish the season) because three months ago we didn't even realize that (Saturday) could happen. Then in order to have it not only for our kids but the section kids in general, I mean all the seniors from all the schools getting an opportunity to go out wrestling, a couple months ago it didn't seem like that was going to be possible.”
AT YORKSHIRE
Pioneer 126.5, Falconer/Cassadaga Valley 93.5, Newfane 88.5, Iroquois 71, Fredonia 56.5, Eden 50, Lewiston-Porter 44, Chautauqua Lake 39.5, Maple Grove 26, Southwestern 26, Portville 22, Medina 19, Olean 18, Salamanca 16, Springville-Griffith 16, Franklinville 13, Albion 8, Barker/Royalton-Hartland 6
Championship Finals
102: Dominick Callara (Medina) 6-4 Trevor DellaPenta (Eden)
110: David Ball (Fredonia) 6-5 Jordan Joslyn (CL)
118: Daniel Kirsch (Pioneer) 8-4 Aidan Gillings (Newfane)
126: Michael Schiffhauer (Iroquois) 11-5 John Vicario (Eden)
132: Andrew Lucinski (Newfane) TF 16-0 Garret Swan (Southwestern)
138: Kameron Riordan (Pioneer) MD 9-0 Luke Tomlinson (MG)
145: Shane Walczyk (Eden) 7-5 Joey Pillittieri (Falconer)
152: Ciaran Edwards (LP) 4-2 Brady Heckathorn (Pioneer)
160: Dakota Mascho (Portville) 3:04 Nick Brown (SG)
172: Alex Miley (Pioneer) 5-4 Zach Russell (Pioneer)
189: Ceric Kristan (Fredonia) 3-2 James Marshal (LP)
215: Brock Johnson (Falconer) 7-5 Conner Walsh (Olean)
285: Charles Larose (Newfane) 3-1 Collin Beichner (Falconer)