OLEAN — The Pioneer girls track and field team held off challenges from Wellsville and Olean to win a tri-meet Thursday afternoon.
The Panthers topped the three-school field with 60.5 points, ahead of Wellsville’s 48.5 and Olean’s 43.
Ella Fyock led Pioneer with wins in the 400-meter dash and triple jump.
Brooklyn Lazarz (800), Faith Ruppert (100 hurdles) and Kevina Drennan (400 hurdles) all won events for Pioneer and the Panthers also took two of three relays, while Wellsville took the 400 relay.
Jez Fayson was a double-winner for Olean, taking the long jump and pole vault. Olean’s Lily Schena raced to first in the 100-meter dash.
For Wellsville, Alyssa Dorrough won both throwing events, the shot put and discus. Brooklyn Stisser won the 200 and Brooklyn Dahlgren took the high jump for the Lions.
BOYSPioneer 113, Wellsville 32, Olean 30OLEAN — Pioneer won nine of the 11 contested track events, while winning three of six in the field.
Walker Bekial (200-meter dash, 400) and Ryan Karp (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles) won two events each for the Panthers, who took all three relays.
Tyler Bley (800), Gavin Lacy (3,200), Zack Coppola (high jump), Luke Fox (shot put) and Logan Papke (discus) won one event each.
Jamison Pittman was a double-winner, taking both of Olean’s individual wins in the long and triple jumps.
For Wellsville, Zander Terhune (100 dash), Noah Joslyn (1,600) and Joseph Mariotti (pole vault) each had an individual win.
SOFTBALL
NON-LEAGUE
Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 4, Wellsville 2
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. — Tied 2-2 through five innings, Hollidaysburg took the lead for good on a Rachel Musselman double in the sixth.
The outcome snapped a three-game Wellsville win streak.
Natalie Adams and Makenzie Cowburn had two hits each for Wellsville (7-2) and Marley Adams had a triple. Cowburn struck out seven and walked three in a complete game, allowing six hits.
Hollidaysburg’s Olivia Vincent struck out five with no walks through six innings and Maria Malone closed the seventh. Wellsville marked eight total hits.
Marley Adams’ triple and an Emma Dunaway squeeze put Wellsville ahead in the third, but Hollidaysburg answered with two RBI base hits in the fourth for a 2-1 lead.
With two outs in the sixth, Lindsay Stuck and Natalie Adams both doubled, the latter driving in the former to tie it at 2.
“That was an excellent team we played,” Wellsville coach Matt Burke said. “They had a top notch pitcher and then brought in another top notch pitcher.
“I’m proud of our team. Defensively, Hollidaysburg was very good and we had to earn everything that we got today. I’m really happy with how our Southern trip went and with how our kids competed every game.”
BASEBALL
Salamanca 13, Oswayo Valley 9
SALAMANCA — Zaron Tucker struck out five batters over a four-inning start on the mound to earn the victory while Harley Hoag went 3-for-5 with triple, double and three runs scored to lead Salamanca (4-1).
Also for the Warriors, Andy Herrick went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs and Cory Holleran was 2-for-3 with a triple. The Warriors led 6-0 after three innings and held on as the Green Wave made a late-inning charge.
Cayden Black went 2-for-4 with two runs for Oswayo Valley (1-4).
“We got a good start from Zaron, which was important,” Salamanca coach Greg Herrick said. “He kept runners off the bases, (throwing) four innings, no walks was good for us. We had three starters who were missing. It gave us a chance to see some other players, some of them were out of position.
“Our offensive production was pretty balanced and we had five extra base hits, which is a season high for us. We’re starting to make better contact.”