After a long-delayed, then shortened season, the end is finally here for Section 6 wrestlers.
Pioneer Central School is set to host the Section 6 Div. II wrestling championships on Saturday. The Big 30’s Section 6 wrestling schools — Franklinville, Olean, Portville, Pioneer and Salamanca — are set to send their top wrestlers to the Div. II tournament.
The tournament took on a different look this year, with smaller brackets to meet New York’s COVID protocols for indoor sporting events. When asked how the planning for this year’s tournament has gone, Pioneer coach Chris Edwards let out a chuckle before acknowledging the challenges.
“The planning’s been pretty intense with the short season,” Edwards said. “So everything’s kind of compact, we don’t really have a lot of time and then on top of it, you’re also planning with the COVID protocols. It’s a little extra this year.”
Delayed from the winter, Section 6 held its wrestling season along with other traditional spring sports starting May 3. The NYSPHSAA canceled state championships for all sports this school year.
This year’s sectional tournament includes a field of the top-eight qualifying wrestlers in each weight class.
“It’s going to be a little different in the fact that it’s the top eight kids per weight,” Edwards said. “The first round is a blood round, single elimination, so if you lose in the first round you’re out. All the winners would get put into the semifinals and winners of the semis are obviously in the finals and losers of the semifinals will wrestle for third and fourth. So it is a little different in that regard.”
The first session, with the quarterfinals and semifinals for the six lower weight classes, begins at 9 a.m. The second session is planned for 2 p.m. for the seven upper weight classes, followed by championships at 5:30 p.m.
Spectators are limited to two per athlete, in each of the three sessions. Edwards said the tournament organizers have been mindful of COVID protocols in order to put sectionals on.
“The number of people allowed in the gym indoors, that’s a big one, our spacing and our sanitation, things of that nature, there’s a lot of setup requirements,” Edwards said. “You can’t have concessions inside.”
The section used a points system for qualifying wrestlers. The final tournament field will be announced following Thursday night’s season-ending dual meets, the last chance for wrestlers to improve their records.
“Usually kids qualify from a class tournament the week before,” Edwards said. “This year, they’ve got a seeding criteria that (Section 6) put out. Your win-loss percentage, placement points for how you finished last year, competition points based on if you beat kids who placed in the state the section the previous year. They rank them based on entries by points and then it would go to any head-to-head competition.”