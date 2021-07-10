Despite limited opportunities, Pioneer’s defense produced big results when given the chance.
The Panther football team’s 3-0 start vaulted it to the top of Section 6 Class B before multiple COVID-19 exposures halted its season.
At the core of Pioneer’s hot start was a stingy defense that allowed 26 points across three games. And, at the core of that unit, was middle linebacker Jordan King, who was recently named the Times Herald’s Big 30 New York Defensive Player of the Year.
“Middle linebacker for us has to anchor everything down,” Pioneer coach Jim Duprey said. “He has to be able to run from tackle to tackle, but also has the great ability to go sideline to sideline and is really good at rushing the passer.”
To describe King in one word? ‘Tenacious’ came to mind for Duprey.
In two? “Vicious hitter.”
King racked up 25 tackles in the Panthers’ shortened season. Six of those resulted in lost yardage, while he forced two fumbles and recovered one.
“(Jordan is) super aggressive and strong at the point of attack,” Duprey said. “He’s got great instincts in the passing game and came up with some big interceptions for us. He’s always around the ball. He’s that kind of guy.”
King is joined on the defensive side by a pair of teammates, as linebacker Logan Ellis and defensive end Talon Lake were also named to the TH New York All-Star Team.
“The kids were good with everything we were trying to do, and (King) was the leader of that defense for the past two years, and really three years,” Duprey said.
Ellis, a junior, made 24 tackles across Pioneer’s three games, including five for a loss. He also had an interception, a forced fumble, fumble recovery and a blocked extra point.
“It’s bittersweet because I really feel like we would have been very tough to beat, especially the way our offense is built,” Duprey said. “Our defense kind of compliments our offense, and we had a lot of strengths with not a lot of weaknesses. We feel that we could have been competitive with everyone in Class B.”
Lake helped to control the line of scrimmage in front of King and Ellis. The three-year starter recorded 16 tackles, three quarterback pressures, a sack and a forced fumble during the regular season.
“Like we like to say, we were undefeated on the field. It was out of our hands,” Duprey said. “There was nothing that we could do. We’re proud of the kids and we don’t want to think about what could have been, we want to think about what we could have accomplished and hang our hats on that.”
The Panther trio is joined by a host of Cattaraugus County talent, as all but one of the New York defensive selections hail from Section 6.
Joining Lake on the defensive line are Allegany-Limestone’s Connor Walsh and Salamanca’s Jarod White. Selected to linebacker with King and Ellis are Aiden Nenno (Olean), Hudson Evingham (Bolivar-Richburg) and Wyatt Chudy (Franklinville/Ellicottville). Picked to the secondary were Nick Pantuso (Olean), Jarrett McKenna (Salamanca) and Blake George (Portville).
King, a two-time Class B-1 first team all-star and Buffalo News All-Western New York honorable mention at linebacker, finished with over 100 tackles in his three-year varsity career. He’s one of three Pioneer players to win a Big 30 Defensive Player of the Year honor since 2010, alongside Tony Lock, a back-to-back winner in 2010 and ‘11, and Mike Rigerman (2017).