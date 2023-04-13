OLEAN — The Allegany-Limestone boys track and field team claimed the top spot in 10 of 17 events.
It had multiple double-winners.
It was successful in just about every area — the sprinting events, distance events and in the field; it also took one relay. In the end, however, Pioneer’s depth was just enough to give it a slight edge in the team scoring.
Four different athletes claimed an individual win and Pioneer took the other two relays to win a three-team meet in the season-opener for both A-L and Olean on Thursday at the Olean Intermediate Middle School. The Panthers, who were also aided by a series of seconds and thirds, totaled 79 points, just nipping the Gators (77) while finishing well in front of the Huskies (22).
Jacob Herbert, Alex Redeye and Joshua Nolder all won multiple events for A-L, with Herbert capturing the 100 and triple jump, Redeye taking the distance events and Nolder winning the hurdles events. Kevin Edwards-Hardy (discus), Connor Goudie (200) and Kyle Stover (pole vault) each added an individual triumph for the Gators.
Quintin Allen won the long jump for Olean. Lars Craft (400) and Gabe Kempf (800) were among the winners for Pioneer.
Fillmore 66, Scio 45, Bolivar-Richburg 17
BOLIVAR — Scio’s Jordan White claimed victories in all four of his individual events, but Fillmore came away with the tri-meet victory. White won two sprinting events (100, 200) and two field events (long jump, high jump) as part of his effort. James Scranton (400, 800) was also a double-winner for the Tigers.
Brian Ashton won the two throwing events to lead Fillmore. Eli Strickland won the 3,200 and guided a win in the 3,200 relay for the Eagles, who claimed both of the contested relay events (including the 400).
Hunter Walp captured both hurdles events for Bolivar-Richburg.
AT BOLIVAR
Fillmore 66, Scio 45, Bolivar-Richburg 17
100: White (S) :11.9; 200: White (S) :24.4; 400: Scranton (S) 1:06.4; 800: Scranton (S) 2:56.0; 1,600: Lipscomb (F) 5:42.8; 3,200: E. Strickland (F) 12:08.3; 400 relay: Fillmore (Sardinia, Beardsley, Muzaid-Omar, Ashton) :58.9; 1,600 relay: not contested; 3,200 relay: Fillmore (E. Strickland, N. Strickland, Beardsley, Lipscomb) 10:38.2; 110 hurdles: Walp (BR) :23.7; 400 hurdles: Walp (BR) 1:12.6; long jump: White (S) 18-3 1/2; triple jump: Morris (S) 32-8; high jump: White (S) 5-6; shot put: Ashton (F) 34-1 1/2; discus: Ashton (F) 81-3; pole vault: not contested.
AT OLEAN
Pioneer 79, Allegany-Limestone 77, Olean 22
100: Herbert (AL) :11.9; 200: Goudie (AL) :24.81; 400: Craft (P) :57.29; 800: Kempf (P) 2:34.14; 1,600: Redeye (AL) 5:08.0; 3,200: Redeye (AL) 11:57.44; 400 relay: Allegany-Limestone :45.58; 1,600 relay: Pioneer 3:58.87; 3,200 relay: Pioneer 9:49.62; 110 hurdles: Nolder (AL) :17.24; 400 hurdles: Nolder (AL) 1:06.38; long jump: Allen (O) 18-11 1/2; triple jump: Herbert (AL) 37-0; high jump: Reifsteck (P) 5-8; shot put: Fox (P) 45-8; discus: Edwards-Hardy (AL) 130-6; pole vault: Stover (AL) 9-6.