KENMORE — The Pioneer baseball team finished out its regular season with a comeback Saturday morning, rallying from a 3-1 deficit to top Kenmore East 4-3 in non-league play.
Jacob Kopinski hit the go-ahead two-RBI single in the sixth inning, part of a three-run frame. Jack Buncy went 2-for-3 with a run and two stolen bases. Zach Carder and Ethan Warner combined to hold Ken East to five hits, with no runs after a three-run first inning.
“They came out with four consecutive singles, five of their first six batters,” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said. “Then the two pitchers just really locked it down from that point on and kept us in it until we were able to get those three runs in the sixth.”
Frank Manzella went 2-for-3 and scored a run for Kenmore East.
At 12-5, Pioneer entered the postseason as the No. 4 seed in Section 6 Class A2, set to host No. 5 Williamsville South on Tuesday in a quarterfinal.
ALLEGANY COUNTY Friendship/Scio 20, Hinsdale 5, innings
HINSDALE — Cooper Greenman hit 2-for-3 and Landen Wyant hit a triple to lead Friendship/Scio (7-11).
Jacob Golden threw all five innings and earned the win for F/S.
Hinsdale fell to 1-12.
NON-LEAGUE Canisteo-Greenwood/ Jasper-Troupsburg 3, Cuba-Rushford 1
CANISTEO — Runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth put Canisteo-Greenwood/Jasper-Troupsburg ahead for good, spoiling a solid start from Cuba-Rushford pitcher Eli Sleggs.
Sleggs allowed just two hits in a complete game, striking out six with two walks in the regular season finale for the Rebels (9-11).
Austin Pinney went 2-for-3 with an RBI sacrifice fly and Jarrett Campbell had a hit and a run scored for C-R.
For C-G/J-T, Mason Boyd hit a double and a run scored. Maddox Schwartz drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI groundout in the fifth and Jared Ainsworth had an RBI single in the fifth.
AT HINSDALE
R H E
Friend./Scio 244 64X X — 20 8 2 Hinsdale 140 00X X — 5 6 4 Jacob Golden (2 SO, 10 BB) and Landen Arnold Sam Cashimere (3 SO, 5 BB), Landen Wyant (3) (1 SO, 8 BB), Henry Schwartz (5) (4 BB) and Parker Cummins
AT KENMORE
R H E
Pioneer 100 003 0 — 4 6 1 Kenmore East 300 000 0 — 3 5 2 Zach Carder (2 BB), Ethan Warner (5) (5 SO, 0 BB) and Jacob Kopinski Zach Isbrandt (3 SO, 5 BB), Josh Henderson (7) and Ben Rohloff
AT CANISTEO
R H E