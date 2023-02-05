BUFFALO — Each year, the Section 6 Class B finals are littered with Pioneer wrestlers.
It’s been that way for some time under head coach Chris Edwards, who again led his Panthers into battle at Saturday’s class tournament.
This time, Pioneer sent seven to the finals, including two bouts that would be decided between teammates. The Panthers started Edwards’ final postseason at the helm by finishing second in Class B and advancing 10 individuals to next week’s state qualifier — two numbers that would be banner years for most programs, but are business as usual for Pioneer.
“The expectations weren’t what they had been in the past as far as people on the outside and what they expect from us, but I think these kids have embraced the work ethic, tradition and mindset of what Pioneer wrestling is,” said Edwards, who will step down from his post after this season. “I think that has really helped them so far and, hopefully, they can extend that a couple more weeks.”
Pioneer’s 229 team points trailed only Falconer, which scored 247.5. Xander Kirsch (138 pounds), Brandon Doyle (152), Brady Heckathorn (172) and Chris Howatt (285) each won an individual title.
Evan Wright was second at 110, Aeddon Lanphair was second at 138 and Takota Smith was second at 172. Wyatt Opferbeck was third at 126, Luke Matheis was third at 215 and Mateo Rodriguez was fourth at 215.
“The kids went out and took it one match at a time. I know that’s a saying people like to use but it’s exactly what they did — focus on the match at hand and score bonus points when you can,” Edwards said.
Olean was fifth in team scoring with 102 points, a quality finish for a young, inexperienced team. Chris Bargy led the Huskies with his second-place finish at 189 pounds.
“I was really pleased with our performance,” Olean coach Clar Anderson said. “We didn’t win the whole thing but we sure won more matches than we were supposed to.”
Six total Huskies advanced to next week’s state qualifier. Jonathan Tidd was third at 102 pounds, Dominick Hirliman was third at 118, Kamden Neely was fifth at 102, Caine DeGolier was fifth at 145 and Lucas O’Dell was fifth at 160.
“It was good to see our guys compete,” Anderson said. “I think we’ve created a culture where these kids want to do some summertime wrestling and keep that motivation they have right now. We’re hoping that we can make a good run at (state qualifiers).”
Franklinville’s Evan Leonard was the lone local champion at the Section 6 Class C/D tournament. He gutted out a 10-9 decision over Wilson’s Jacob Stephenson in the 160-pound final.
“It was a kid we’ve never seen before from a school we’ve never seen before,” Franklinville coach Ryan Thierman said. “(Stephenson) is an unorthodox wrestler so it took (Leonard) a lot to overcome that but that’s what he does. He takes care of business.”
Leonard was one of three Franklinville wrestlers to reach the podium, as Mickey Wozniak was fifth at 132 and Benjamin Brol was fifth at 172.
“(Leonard) has had to overcome a lot in the last couple years with a major injury to his arm and we’re really proud of how he has progressed,” Thierman said. “(Brol) and (Wozniak) both took a year off from wrestling last year, so for them to come back and advance to sectionals their senior year, I’m really proud of them, too. It’s been a good year for our whole team and we have a lot of juniors coming back, so we’re looking forward to next year, as well.”
Chautauqua Lake ran away with the team title in Class C/D — its 281 points were more than double that of the next-closest finisher. Portville was fifth with 104 points, Franklinville was 11th with 50 and Salamanca was 14th with 32.
Mehki Moore led Portville with a second-place finish at 118. Riley Horsley was third at 126, Maxx DeYoe was fourth at 138, Camden Morrison was fourth at 152, Hayden Enty was fourth at 172 and Henry Chamberlain was fourth at 215. Salamanca’s lone place-winner was Konner Spring, who was second at 126.
The top-five finishers from each class will converge at Lake Shore High School next weekend for the state qualifier tournament. They’ll need a top-two finish to qualify for the state tournament.
“I think it’s a different approach for each kid,” Edwards said of the state qualifier. “(Kirsch and Heckathorn) hope to be in the top two and go to Albany, and we have a lot of kids who aren’t seniors that will be taking it one match at a time to get as high as they can on that podium and set themselves up for success next year.”