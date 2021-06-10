FALCONER — It was a heavyweight battle between the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in Western New York.
And in the end, Pioneer picked up the come-from-behind victory.
Zack Russell (172 pounds) and Alex Miley (189) each won by fall and No. 2 Pioneer rallied from 11 points down with three matches remaining to knock off top-ranked Falconer, 29-24 in a non-league wrestling showdown Thursday.
Xander Kirsch (126) and Donald Bennett (10-0) both added major decision triumphs while Daniel Kirsch (118), Brandon Doyle (138) and Kameron Riordan (145) also won by decision for the Panthers (5-0).
Pioneer won seven of 12 contested matches and finished its victory in resounding fashion, with a major decision win.
“They’re the No. 1-ranked team in Western New York and the defending New York State (Division II) champions,” Pioneer coach Chris Edwards pointed out.
“It was a great win for us. It’s back-and-forth with Falconer over the last five years — we’ve wrestled them six times and we’ve split 3-3. It’s always a great duel, they’re extremely well-coached. Tonight, our boys really stepped up; they competed for one another. It was awesome.”
CCAA DIVISION I
Olean 40, Southwestern 24Fredonia 42, Olean 28OLEAN — Nate Gabler picked up a pair of major decision victories to help Olean to a league split.
Gabler decisioned Dontae Hoose, 17-6, at 152 pounds to key the Huskies past Southwestern and topped Dalton Wolcott, 18-5, in the loss to Fredonia. Isaiah Deemer (145) added a win by fall (1:49) in the win for OHS, which solidified the outcome with five forfeit triumphs.
Against Fredonia, both teams won three contested matches, but Olean fell short on forfeits. Dominic Liguori (:56, 138) and Connor Walsh (1:13, 215) both had pins for the Huskies.
AT OLEAN Fredonia 42, Olean 28
102: N. Herrington (O) forfeit, 110: double forfeit, 118: M. Ball (F) forfeit, 126: D. Ball (F) forfeit, 132: Hoffman (F) forfeit, 138: Liguori (O) :56 Kartz, 145: Deemer (O) forfeit, 152: Gabler (O) maj. dec. 18-5, 160: LaGrano (F) 2:44 Odell, 172: Russo (F) forfeit, 189: Kristin (F) 4:13 Bargy, 215: Walsh (O) 1:13 Lemke, 285: Metzker :37 Kayes.
AT OLEAN Olean 40, Southwestern 24
102: Calmeri (S) 3:07 N. Herrington, 110: S. Herrington (O) forfeit, 118: double forfeit, 126: double forfeit, 132: Chapman (S) forfeit, 138: Swan (S) 3:26 Liguori, 145: Deemer (O) 1:49 Rinnma, 152: Gabler (O) maj. dec. 17-6 Hoose, 160: Wilkinson (O) forfeit, 172: T. Hoose (S) forfeit, 189: Bargy (O) forfeit, 215: Walsh (O) forfeit, 285: Kayes (O).
AT FALCONER Pioneer 29, Falconer 24
102: E. Newman (F) forfeit, 110: Lundgren (F) 5-1 Lacy 118: D. Kirsch (P) 6-5 B. Newman, 126: X. Kirsch (P) maj. dec. 12-0 Bloomberg, 132: Chase (F) 1:13 Landphair, 138: Doyle (P) 8-5 Clark, 145: Riordan (P) 6-4 Caldwell, 152: Pillittierri (F) sud. vic. 6-4 Heckathorn, 160: Bennett (P) maj. dec. 10-0 Little, 172: Russell (P) 3:46 B. Morrison, 189: Miley (P) 2:43 D. Morrison, 215*: Johnson (F) 9-2 Schenk, 285: Beichner (F) 3-1 Noel.